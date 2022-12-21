Virginia Tech Hokies Football: Early Signing Period Tracker 2023 Class

The Early Signing Period kicks off on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, providing a three-day window for prospective student-athletes in the 2023 recruiting class to sign their National Letters of Intent. The binding agreement will lock in each commitment and result in their status moving to signee in the 247Sports Database.

Virginia Tech’s 2023 Recruiting Class will finalize in status based on the recruits that officially put pen to paper. In a year where the NCAA Transfer Portal and Coaching Carousel have reached an apex of uncertainty, the Early Signing Day will bring with it twists and turns of epic proportions. Stay tuned to VTScoop to stay up to date on all the hysteria of the first installment of Signing Day.

If players don’t sign by Friday evening, the next opportunity to enter a binding agreement with the program of their choosing comes on the first Wednesday in February — Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – the traditional National Signing Day.

Virginia Tech is expected to sign the majority of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning.

Stay up to date below as we update the signatures that come in for Virginia Tech throughout the day.

——

Position – Name – School – Hometown (Height, Weight) – National Ranking, Position Ranking, State Rankings – 247Sports Composite Score – Time

ATH Dante Lovett– DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) – 6-foot-1 inches, 185-pounds – Natl 999, Pos 87, St 17 – .8631 247Sports Composite – Time: 7:20 AM

IOL Lance Williams – Alcoa High School (Alcoa, TN) – 6-foot-4 inches, 306-pounds – Natl 1,194, Pos 88, St 31 – .8556 247Sports Composite – Time: 7:33 AM

WR Ayden Greene – Powell (Powell, TN) – 6-foot-0.5 inches, 167-pounds – Natl 543, Pos 76, St 16- .8828 247Sports Composite – Time: 7:44 AM

DE Ishmael Findlayter– Clarkson Football North (Ontario, CAN) – 6-foot-4 inches, 230-pounds – Natl 1,479, Pos 124, ON 1- .8444 247Sports Composite – Time: 7:53 AM

QB Dylan Wittke– Buford High School (Buford, GA) – 6-foot-1 inches, 192-pounds – Natl 1,218, Pos 60, St 120 – .8547 247Sports Composite – Time: 8:02 AM

LB Aycen Stevens – Decatur Central (Indianapolis, IN) – 6-foot-4 inches, 230-pounds – Natl 617, Pos 55, St 9- .8786 247Sports Composite – Time: 8:11 AM

OL Gabriel Arena – Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA) – 6-foot-5 inches, 285-pounds – Natl 1,182, Pos 98, St 26 – .8558 247Sports Composite – Time: 8:23 AM

WR Chance Fitzgerald – Nolensville (Nolensville, TN) – 6-foot-3 inches, 184-pounds – Natl 455, Pos 61, St 12 – .8883 247Sports Composite – Time: 8:33 AM

LB Caleb Woodson – Battlefield (Haymarket, VA) – 6-foot-3 inches, 200-pounds – Natl 894, Pos 76, St 23- .8667 247Sports Composite – Time: 8:42 AM

OL Hannes Hammer – North Cross School (Roanoke, VA) – 6-foot-6.5 inches, 272-pounds – Natl 975, Pos 80, St 28- .8639 247Sports Composite – Time: 8:52 AM

OL Layth Ghannam – George Washington (Charleston, WV) – 6-foot-5 inches, 280-pounds – Natl 369, Pos 22, St 1 – .8953 247Sports Composite – Time: 9:02 AM

WR/DB Krystian Williams– Collegiate School (Richmond, VA) – 6-foot-2 inches, 170-pounds – Natl 840, Pos 115, St 21- .8689 247Sports Composite – Time: 9:53 AM

DE Jason Abbey – Freeman (Richmond, VA) – 6-foot-4 inches, 215-pounds – Natl 920, Pos 84, St 25- .8658 247Sports Composite – Time: 10:02 AM

ATH Thomas Williams – Powdersville (Greenville, SC) – 5-foot-10 inches, 180-pounds – Natl 930, Pos 74, St 15 – .8656 247Sports Composite – Time: 10:13 AM

LB Tavorian Copeland – Appomattox County (Appomattox, VA) – 6-foot-4 inches, 193-pounds – Natl 1,148, Pos 93, St 33- .8575 247Sports Composite – Time: 10:23 AM

QB Kyron Drones – Baylor University – Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) – 6-foot-2 inches, 223-pounds – TRANSFER – .9000 247Sports Composite – Time: 10:31

ATH Takye Heath – Highland Springs (Highland Springs, VA) – 5-foot-9 inches, 265-pounds – Natl 1,278, Pos 111, St 36 – .8517 247Sports Composite – Time: 1042 AM

DL Darian Varner – Temple University – Maury High School (Norfolk, VA) – 6-foot 2-inches, 260-pounds – TRANSFER – N/A 247Sports Composite – Time: 10:52 AM

ATH Jonathan Pennix – Appomattox County (Appomattox, VA) – 5-foot-11 inches, 170-pounds – Natl 1,328, Pos 116, St 38 – .8500 247Sports Composite – Time: 11:05 AM

RB Jeremiah Coney – Hermitage (Richmond, VA) – 6-foot-0.5 inches, 194-pounds – Natl 1,409, Pos 93, St 41- .8475 247Sports Composite – Time: 11:15 AM

CB Antonio Cotman Jr. – Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, VA) – 6-foot-2 inches, 190-pounds – Natl 644, Pos 63, St 16 – .8775 247Sports Composite – Time: 11:25

WR Marcell Baylor – Radford High School (Radford, VA) – 6-foot-3 inches, 195-pounds – Natl 920, Pos 127, St 25- .8658 247Sports Composite – Time: 11:34 AM

WR Ali Jennings – Old Dominion University – Highland Springs (Highland Springs, VA) – 6-foot-2 inches, 196-pounds – TRANSFER- N/A Time: 11:48 AM

ATH Tralon Mitchell – Southern Nash (Bailey, NC) – 6-foot-2 inches, 185-pounds – Natl 1,035, Pos 87, St 29- .8617 247Sports Composite – Time: 11:55 AM

S Braylon Johnson – Highland Springs (Highland Springs, VA) – 6-foot-1 inches, 170-pounds – Natl 999, Pos 87, St 29 – .8631 247Sports Composite – Time: 12:04 PM

QB William Watson III – Springfield Central (Springfield, MA) – 6-foot, 175-pounds – Natl 779, Pos 37, St 8- .8714 247Sports Composite – Time: 12:16 PM

CB Cameren Fleming – Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, VA) – 6-foot, 185-pounds – Natl 951, Pos 96, St 27- .8647 247Sports Composite – Time: 12:28 PM

WR Da’Quan Felton– Norfolk State University – Churchland High School (Portsmouth, VA) – 6-foot-3 inches, 205-pounds – TRANSFER – N/A 247Sports Composite – Time: 12:35 PM

S Mose Phillips – Cane Ridge (Antoich, TN) – 6-foot-3 inches, 190-pounds – Natl N/A, Pos N/A, St N/A- N/A 247Sports Composite – Time: 1:05 PM