Virginia Tech football: Transfer Portal tracker

Free agency has opened in college football. The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday, and several Virginia Tech Hokies announced their intentions to look for another school.

Last week, former four-star cornerback DJ Harvey became the first Hokie to announce his plans. Since that time, multiple Hokies have followed Harvey into the portal. Most of whom have never made an impact on the field in Blacksburg, while some, including 2022 leading wide receiver Kaleb Smith, were likely looking to increase their NFL prospects with one more year of college football.

On Monday [12/5], multiple Virginia Tech players entered the portal. Some weren’t on scholarship. Fans need to remember that not all defections are bad. If a player isn’t going to see the field, coaches should be honest about their prospects and allow them the opportunity to move on. Remember, in head coach Brent Pry’s last meeting with the media, he discussed having “hard conversations” with players. That’s not only happening at Virginia Tech but all over college football. It’s necessary.

The Hokies need to improve in 2023. That means Virginia Tech will be heavily active in the transfer portal, looking to fill holes. You can almost guarantee that the Hokies will be looking for a starting quarterback, and there will be options.

Over the next several weeks, we are going to use this space to follow all Hokies who enter the NCAA transfer portal, any players the Hokies sign, or other Hokies/portal news.

Virginia Tech transfer Portal entries