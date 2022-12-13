Virginia Tech football: Former 4-star quarterback Kyron Drones is a Hokie

What a weekend for the Virginia Tech Hokies! After three commitments Sunday from members of the 2023 recruiting class, including quarterback William “Pop” Watson, the Hokies received even more good news Monday evening.

First, Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings — the top wideout in the NCAA transfer Portal committed to the Hokies around 5 pm ET. We’ll have more on Jennings, who is worthy of his own post, but the biggest domino fell around 6 pm ET when former Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones took to Twitter to announce he was coming to Virginia Tech.

What a major coup for head Coach Brent Pry. Drones, 6-foot-2, 223 pounds, played high school football at Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas. He redshirted in 2021 and appeared in five games, completing 14 of 23 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Drones also carried the football eight times for 49 yards with two touchdowns.

Drones was one of the top passers in the transfer portal. Drones have three years of eligibility remaining.

Pry and Offensive Coordinator Tyler Bowen deserves major props for identifying Drones as their top target and closing the deal to ensure that he ends up in Blacksburg.

Interestingly enough, the Hokies get a quarterback from Texas from the same class as former commit Dematrius Davis. The two were rated similarly before Davis backed out of his pledge to the Hokies and committed to Auburn.

Did we mention Drones is a big-time get? Drones are perfect for the offense that Bowen wants to run. And he didn’t transfer to Virginia Tech to compete with Grant Wells. Drones is the starting quarterback. As far as Wells goes, coaches realize he didn’t have a lot of help last season; that’s why there is such an emphasis on the wide receiver position in the Portal and in the recruiting class.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Kyron.