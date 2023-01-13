Virginia Tech beats Louisville for the first time

A game that Featured two of the ACC’s best players in Louisville Women’s basketball guard Hailey VanLith and No. 13 Virginia Tech center and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley Thursday evening did not disappoint.

Where Kitley got off to a fast start and scored 10 first-quarter points, Van Lith caught fire in the second half with 22 points, finishing with 29 for the night. Despite that, the Hokies found a way to pocket the 81-79 win over the Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 ACC), ending U of L’s nine-game winning streak over VT (14-3, 3-3).

