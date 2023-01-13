Virginia Tech beats Louisville for the first time

A game that Featured two of the ACC’s best players in Louisville Women’s basketball guard Hailey VanLith and No. 13 Virginia Tech center and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley Thursday evening did not disappoint.

Where Kitley got off to a fast start and scored 10 first-quarter points, Van Lith caught fire in the second half with 22 points, finishing with 29 for the night. Despite that, the Hokies found a way to pocket the 81-79 win over the Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 ACC), ending U of L’s nine-game winning streak over VT (14-3, 3-3).

With 33 seconds left in the game and Louisville down 80-79, Morgan Jones, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, came up with a steal. Following a U of L timeout with 24 seconds left, Van Lith drove left for a baseline shot and missed, and VT’s Georgia Amoore grabbed the rebound. Amoore then knocked down 1 of 2 free throws to put the Hokies up 81-79 with three seconds left in regulation.

Van Lith’s final attempt came up empty.

Amoore’s active final stretch of the game also included a quick basket that put VT ahead 79-77 with one minute left in the contest, breaking the 77-all tie. Van Lith tried to answer but missed as Kitley, who had a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, came up with the defensive rebound and was fouled in the process. One of her made free throws added to the Hokies’ lead with 42 seconds remaining on the clock.

After trailing Virginia Tech at the end of the first half 36-32, the Cardinals played a stronger second half and outscored VT 26-21 in the third quarter to set up the nail-biting final 10 minutes.

The back-and-forth game started with five lead changes and seven ties in the first half.

Virginia Tech took the final lead of the first quarter 20-14 thanks to an 8-0 run over the final 2 minutes, 6 seconds. U of L then edged the Hokies 18-16 in the second quarter, holding Kitley, who went 5 for 5 in the first quarter, scoreless during the second quarter.

Kitley’s scoreless stretch extended from 2:02 in the first quarter to 3:11 in the third period. Josie Williams played a factor in keeping Kitley off the scoreboard, coming in for starter Liz Dixon at the 4:38 mark of the opening quarter. Kitley only got two more shots off, both makes, in the first with Williams in before going cold. Williams recorded 12 minutes off the bench and provided her defensive prowess to help with the effort while Dixon played 24 minutes, one short of her season high.

In addition to her defensive effort, Williams’ Offensive production helped the Cardinals keep the second quarter close. The Utah Valley State transfer made back-to-back shots midway through the second quarter to pull the Cardinals within three of VT 23-20. The Hokies didn’t allow U of L to get any closer, though, and settled for a 36-32 lead going into the break.

Louisville stays on the road to play at Florida State, Jones’ former team, at 1 pm Sunday.

