Virginia Tech Basketball Recruiting: September 9th Movement

The ability for the coaches to hit the road and Recruit just opened back up and Virginia Tech is wasting no time in trying to get their 2023 class sorted to fully focus ahead on the 2024 class. This weekend is filled with coaches visiting players and some very talented recruits making their way to Blacksburg. Below we highlight the players Virginia Tech is focused on this coming weekend.

Rechsteiner committed to the Hokies in the middle of July and had an unbelievable summer on the AAU circuit. When 247Sports updated their rankings after the summer surge, Brandon was one of the highest ranking risers in the entire database. Rechsteiner is a perfect prospect for Mike Young and will bring excellent shooting to Blacksburg next season. Hokies staff is visiting Brandon in Georgia on Friday morning.

Dioubate is unquestionably Virginia Tech’s top target left on the board for the 2023 class. Mo recently cut his list down to a Top 5 including Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, Kansas State, and Alabama. Dioubate has already announced visits for Wake Forest and Maryland while the rest of his schedule is still being worked out. Virginia Tech is trying to round out their class with a forward that has positional versatility and athleticism and Dioubate fits that bill well. He surely will know how important he is to this class once the staff visits him on Friday morning.

Jaydon Young is the other Hokie commit who committed in July, this time late July, but he is coming on campus for his official visit. Young is a tough guard that gets to the basket well and has improved his defense to be a really solid player on both ends of the court. Young was a target for the Hokies for well over a year and finally got him to commit this summer. Having Jaydon on campus with some of these other talented players will really help sell Blacksburg and show what the future might hold.

Flowers by Trent is a Top 10 player in the 2024 class and one of the highest rated recruits Virginia Tech has gotten on campus in recent memory. Flowers recently earned offers from North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, and West Virginia all after the Hokies offered and the visit was set. Trentyn has undeniable Talent him being on campus shows the respect Virginia Tech is starting to earn on the recruiting trail. Flowers is on an Unofficial visit this weekend for the Boston College game.

McKenna is not a name that is widely known but is considered one of the best shooters in the high school Ranks by some Trusted Scouts and it won’t take long before he earns a ranking and a fairly high one at that. The Maryland native is high on Virginia Tech’s list early and will continue to be an important recruit for the Hokies moving forward because of his size and shooting ability from the wing. McKenna is on an Unofficial visit this weekend for the Boston College game.

Sir Mohammed comes to Blacksburg with a high pedigree as the son of former NBA player Nazr Mohammed. Even with a famous father Sir would have garnered plenty of interest on his own. A 6’5″ shooting guard, Mohammed brings playmaking and shooting, specifically off the catch and shoot, and would be an excellent replacement for Darius Maddox if he does not use his extra Covid year. This is at least Mohammed’s second visit to Blacksburg and the Hokies appear to be making an early impact with Sir. Definitely a name to watch moving forward. Sir is on an Unofficial visit this weekend for the Boston College game.