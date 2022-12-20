Virginia Tech Basketball partners with Carilion Children’s to fight Pediatric cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech Basketball is teaming up with Carilion Children’s to fight Pediatric cancer. In a first, players and coaches from the men’s and women’s teams are partnering with Carilion Pediatric Hematology-Oncology patients, getting creative to raise Pediatric cancer awareness.

More than 25 participating children and teenagers had the chance to paint custom shoes for the coaches and basketball staff to wear later this season. Players and coaches from both Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball joined the kids and their families on-site at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, as they created their designs.

The specially-designed sneakers will be worn by the Women’s basketball coaches and staff at the Jan. 12 games against Louisville in Cassell Coliseum. The men’s basketball coaches and staff will wear their sneakers on Jan. 28 when the Hokies host Syracuse.

This event is part of an ongoing NCAA initiative called “Coaches vs. Cancer,” where Collegiate basketball coaches and staff Nationwide wear sneakers at designated games to raise awareness for the cause.