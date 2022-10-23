Virginia Tech basketball: Justyn Mutts named preseason 2nd-team All-ACC

The Virginia Tech Hokies received some big news earlier this year when senior forward Justyn Mutts announced he was returning to Blacksburg for one more year. Mutts transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season from Delaware. Mutts began his college career at High Point, where he spent one season, then transferred to Delaware before spending the previous two years with the Hokies. Mutts explored professional basketball options in the offseason before deciding to give college hoops one more run.

This week, the ACC media announced the preseason All-ACC teams ahead of the 2022-23 season, and Mutts was named to the second team. The Millville, New Jersey, native has been a standout on the court for the Hokies and in the classroom. He was the 2022 recipient of the Skip Prosser Award, given to the ACC Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Mutts already has multiple college degrees but took advantage of his “free” COVID year and came back to Blacksburg for one more run. Mutts averaged 10.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest in 2021-22. He is one of the most versatile players in the ACC.

Congratulations to Justyn.

The Hokies open the 2022-23 schedule on Nov. 7 vs. Delaware State.