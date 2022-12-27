Virginia Tech basketball Entering 2023 with plenty of optimism

As December concludes and Hokie fans everywhere turn their calendars to 2023, both Virginia Tech basketball programs will gear up for respective runs at ACC titles on the heels of impressive starts to the season.

Currently ranked seventh nationally, the Hokies’ Women’s team sits at 11-1 on the year, living up to the preseason hype as one of the favorites to win a conference championship and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior center Elizabeth Kitley Headlines a Talented Squad made up of seasoned Veterans well suited to lift one or more trophies this March. Kitley is averaging better than 19 points and 11 rebounds per game and was named ACC Player of the Week earlier this month. Junior guard Georgia Amore forms a dangerous 1-2 Punch with Kitley, having recorded the program’s first-ever triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in an 85-54 win over Nebraska back on Dec. 1.

The ACC is arguably the Deepest league on the Women’s side, and the Hokies are set to host several must-see matchups in the next couple of months. Well. 13 North Carolina visits Cassell Coliseum on New Year’s Day, followed by a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash contest against Virginia (Thursday, Jan. 5) and a battle of the preseason league favorites in Louisville (Thursday, Jan. 12). February will see the likes of Duke and sixth-ranked NC State making trips to Blacksburg for crucial league games down the stretch.

Single game tickets are still available for Tech’s eight remaining home games, starting at just $5. The Hokies conclude their 2022 slate at Clemson on Thursday, Dec. 29.

While the Hokies’ Women’s Squad has grabbed plenty of headlines, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has caught the attention of basketball fans around the country.

Ascending to as high as No. 21 nationally, Tech owns an 11-2 record, highlighted by wins over Penn State, No. 25 North Carolina and Oklahoma State, while showcasing the depth and talent needed to defend its ACC tournament championship.

Sophomore guard Sean Pedulla looks like the most improved player in the conference, leading the Hokies with 17.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting. Transfer forward Grant Basile (13.9 ppg; 5.6 rpg) and sixth-year senior forward Justyn Mutts (13.3 ppg; 7.9 rpg) form one of the best frontcourts in the ACC. Mutts was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week after finishing with 27 points and 11 rebounds in Tech’s 80-72 win over the Tar Heels.

An extremely limited quantity of single game tickets remain for the Hokies’ game against Clemson on Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting at only $20. The remainder of Tech’s home games are sold out, but those still looking for tickets are encouraged to visit StubHubthe official secondary Marketplace of Virginia Tech athletics.

Tech wraps up its 2022 schedule at Wake Forest on New Year’s Eve.

