Virginia Tech announces Women’s basketball schedule Wednesday

Kenny Brooks

Virginia Tech Women’s basketball head coachannounced the Hokies’ 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday morning, concurrently with the ACC office’s release of the conference slate.

The Hokies will start the campaign at home with three consecutive games on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum beginning Monday, November 7 vs. Mount St. Mary’s, then playing host to Bucknell on November 11 and USC Upstate on November 14.

Tech will then participate in the Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas where it will take on a pair of SEC opponents: Kentucky (November 21) and Missouri (November 23).

The following week, VT welcomes Longwood to Cassell on November 27, followed by Nebraska as part of the ACC-B1G Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1. That weekend, the Hokies will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Lady Vols in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic on ESPN2 on December 4.

On December 7, the Hokes will travel to Boston College in their first ACC Matchup of the season. Later that week, on December 11, UNC Asheville will tip at Cassell Coliseum at 2 pm

Following the finals, Tech will welcome Notre Dame to Blacksburg for the first ACC home game of the slate.

Tech’s final non-conference game will come on December 21 at High Point.

On the Hokies’ ACC 18-game schedule is a home-and-home with pod members Virginia, North Carolina, NC State and Duke. Additionally, VT will play host to the Fighting Irish, Louisville, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Florida State. Tech’s road trips will take them to Clemson, Miami, Pitt and Georgia Tech, in addition to Boston College.

The Hokies enter the season ranked 11th in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 following an historic season that saw several program records fall. For the first time, a Hokie was named ACC Player of the Year, an Honor that center Elizabeth Kitley collected, in addition to being named Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Third Team All-America. Tech also won a program-best 13 ACC games, beat five ranked opponents and swept rivals Virginia and Duke.