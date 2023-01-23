Virginia Rises to No. 7 in the Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball poll released on Monday. The Cavaliers moved up three spots from No. 10 after extending their winning streak to five games with wins over Virginia Tech and Wake Forest last week.

Purdue reclaimed the top spot in this week’s poll after the previous No. 1 team Houston was upset by Temple on Sunday. Houston dropped to No. 3 behind No. 2 Alabama. Kansas and UCLA fell out of the top five and were replaced by No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Kansas State to round out the top five.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button