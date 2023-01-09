Virginia Ranked No. 13 in the Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball poll released on Monday. UVA dropped two spots from No. 11 after going 1-1 last week, losing at Pittsburgh 68-65 and defeating Syracuse 73-66 at home on Saturday.

Purdue suffered its first loss of the season last Monday, losing by one point to Rutgers, and fell out of the top spot down to No. 3. As a result, Houston moved up to occupy the No. 1 spot for the second time this season and is followed by No. 2 Kansas. Well. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee rounds out the top five.

