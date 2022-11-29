Virginia Places Seven on All-ACC Football Teams

Seven Virginia football players earned All-ACC honors for the 2022 season, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday.

Graduate cornerback Anthony Johnson earned a First-Team All-ACC selection after recording 51 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 pass breakups, which ranked second-most among defensive backs in the ACC. His average of 1.4 passes defended per game ranked eighth in all of FBS college football.

At the other cornerback position, junior Fentrell Cypress II earned Second-Team All-ACC honors for the first time. He led the ACC in pass breakups with 14 and his 1.56 passes defended per game were 4th-most in the nation this season.

