Virginia Museum of Fine Arts big hit at Hopewell arts festival

HOPEWELL — At the Lamb Arts Fest on Saturday, kids laughed, musicians performed, artisans created, bubbles floated, artwork dazzled and bean bags whizzed through the air. The three-hour event was a pleasant experience, well-attended by spectators of all ages.

Entertainment at the fabulous community festival in historic Downtown Hopewell included free hands-on art activities and live music. The VMFA on the Road: Artmobile exhibition “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection” was a big hit.

The Hopewell High School Marching Blue Devils put on quite a show, and the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Jazz Band sounded terrific.

I designed a button, drew a self-portrait, screen printed a t-shirt, and carried home three wonderful keepsakes. A Panera Bread representative invited me to spin a wheel, and I scored some brownies. Well, they didn’t make it home. Ha!

