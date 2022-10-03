Virginia Men’s Golf | UVA Enters Hamptons Intercollegiate as Reigning Champs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia men’s golf team is the reigning Champion in the field at this week’s Hamptons Intercollegiate that takes place Oct. 3-4 at Maidstone Club in East Hampton, NY The 54-hole event features 36 holes of competition Monday and a single round Tuesday. Both days play starts at 7:45 am from the first and 10th holes.

Last year the Cavaliers tied Georgia Tech and Northwestern for the team title at 4-under, 860. Chris Fosdick captured medalist honors, shooting 7-under 209. Pietro Bovari and Deven Patel also finished in the top-10, shooting 2-over 218 to tie for 10th place. George Duangmanee was 25th at 221.

Those four players will be joined by freshman Ben James to form UVA’s lineup this year. James is currently the No. 15 ranked player in the Golfweek standings and leads the Cavaliers with a 67.83 scoring average. They opened the season with a win at the Streamsong Invitational, shooting -20, 196 and tied for third at last week’s Inverness Intercollegiate.

UVA’s Liam Powderly will compete as an individual at the tournament.

The 10-team field includes Loyola (Md.), Georgetown, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oregon State, Penn, Princeton, Utah and Yale.

Maidstone is one of the premier courses on the East Coast, opening in 1891 before being expanded to 18 holes in 1899; Ben Crenshaw completed extensive renovations on the course in 2012. The club was ranked No. 37 in Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 courses in the US” and No. 67 in “Top 100 courses of the world.”

Live scoring for the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.