Virginia Men’s Golf | Hoos Head to Historic Inverness Club for Second Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After opening the season with a win and ascending to the No. 1 ranking in a recent Golfweek poll, the Virginia men’s golf team heads to Toledo, Ohio, this week for the 16th annual Inverness Collegiate. The 54-hole event takes place Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club.

The first and second rounds will take place Monday with play starting at 8:45 am The final 18 holes gets underway at 8:30 am Tuesday from the No. 1 and 10 holes. A portion of Tuesday’s final round can be viewed on ESPN+ with a scheduled air time of 12-3 pm

Virginia, ranked No. 4 in the latest Golfweek standings, will field the same lineup it debuted at the Streamsong Invitational to open the fall campaign. The Cavaliers’ lineup features sophomore Deven Patel, freshman Ben James, senior Pietro Bovari, junior Chris Fosdick and junior George Duangmanee. That group shot a school record 56-under 808 at Streamsong. James had an impressive debut, winning the Streamsong Invitational by shooting a school-record -20, 196. Bovari (3rd, 201), Duangmanee (10th, 205) and Patel (16th, 206) all shot career-best scores at the event .

The tournament field includes Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, USC, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo and Washington. Texas Tech will be looking to defend its title from 2019 when it finished two strokes shy of the course record with an impressive 12-under par 272 in the final round to finish at four-over par 856.

UVA played in the 2018 Inverness Collegiate, finishing second in the 12-team field. Thomas Walsh captured medalist honors at -8, 205.

The tournament will also feature the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings in Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg. Other individuals ranked in the Top 100 are Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman (No. 24), Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan (No. 27), Virginia’s Ben James (No. 31), Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht (No. 39), Notre Dame’s Palmer Jackson (No. 43), Louisville’s Jiri Zuska (No. 51), East Tennessee State’s Archie Davies (No. 52), Texas Tech’s Bard Skogan (No. 53), Georgia Tech’s Connor Howe (No. 59), Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester (No. 61), Notre Dame’s Taichi Kho (No. 80), Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman (No. 81), and Virginia’s Pietro Bovari (No. 93).

The Inverness Club was founded in 1903, and along with the University of Toledo, served as host for the 2009 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Inverness Hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup in addition to previously hosting four US Opens, two US Senior Opens, two PGA Championships and one US Amateur. In the future, Inverness will host the 2027 US Women’s Open and the 2029 US Amateur.

Live scoring for the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.