Virginia Men’s Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Box Score

The Virginia basketball program held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Splitting the roster into a blue team and a white team, the Cavaliers played four 10-minute periods with a running clock.

Here are the results from the four quarters:

1st: Blue defeats White 22-11

2nd: White defeats Blue 15-11

3rd: Blue defeats White 14-9

4th: White defeats Blue 19-17

See the full individual scoring totals for each Cavalier from the Blue-White Scrimmage below. We’ll also have full highlights from the scrimmage posted on CavaliersNow shortly.

Kihei Clark: 4 points

Jayden Gardner: 13 points

Reece Beekman: 4 points

Armaan Franklin: 14 points (4 threes)

Ben Vander Plas: 13 points (3 threes)

Taine Murray: 12 points (1 three)

Scroll to Continue

Isaac McKneely: 9 points (3 threes)

Chase Coleman: 2 points

Ryan Dunn: 10 points

Kadin Shedrick: 15 points

Isaac Traudt: 12 points (4 threes)

Leon Bond III: 10 points

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men’s basketball news and content: Virginia Men’s Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated