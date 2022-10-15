Virginia Men’s Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Box Score

The Virginia basketball program held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Splitting the roster into a blue team and a white team, the Cavaliers played four 10-minute periods with a running clock.

Here are the results from the four quarters:

1st: Blue defeats White 22-11
2nd: White defeats Blue 15-11
3rd: Blue defeats White 14-9
4th: White defeats Blue 19-17

See the full individual scoring totals for each Cavalier from the Blue-White Scrimmage below. We’ll also have full highlights from the scrimmage posted on CavaliersNow shortly.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button