Virginia holds off Gophers 73-70 – Twin Cities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Freshman Mara Braun had another big game Saturday afternoon, but her efforts weren’t enough to carry the Gophers Women’s basketball team, which dropped a 73-70 decision to unbeaten Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena.

Braun finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, the first Collegiate double-double for the Wayzata High School graduate. She made 7 of 16 shots from the floor and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Alanna Micheaux had 13 points, and Amaya Battle, a freshman from Hopkins, produced seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which fell to 3-2.

It was a disappointing loss for the Gophers, who used a 13-2 run in the first quarter to jump to a 15-6 lead six minutes into the game. The U’s Isabelle Gradwell scored all five of her points during Minnesota’s early burst.

After making 8 of 15 shots to take a 21-13 lead into the second quarter, the Gophers stalled out. Virginia, now 7-0, scored the first 18 points of the second period to turn an eight-point deficit into a 31-21 lead.

Virginia led most of the rest of the way, but Minnesota battled back to get within 61-59 with 5:07 left in the game. The Cavaliers stiffened and beefed up the lead to 71-62 over the next two minutes.

After Braun and Borowicz both made three-pointers, the Gophers got as close as one point down with 19 seconds remaining before a late turnover cut their comeback short.

Minnesota made 25 of 61 shots from the floor as a team for 41 percent, including 8 of 21 three-point attempts. The Gophers were 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.

The Gophers play Liberty in Charlottesville at 4 pm Sunday, then return home to Williams Arena to take on Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday.