Virginia football will still look to fill gaps in the roster in spring

Virginia football did not sign a high school prospect on National Signing Day, something not uncommon in today’s landscape of college football recruiting with most programs trying to secure most of their signatures during the early signing day period in December. But as the ‘Hoos look towards spring ball in March, the Cavaliers still have holes on the roster that they will look to fill.

“We fought hard down the stretch trying to sign some more high school guys here to fill a couple of needs and weren’t able to close on those, some intense battles,” said Virginia head Coach Tony Elliott.

Virginia was in the thick of things with both Offensive lineman Jamison Mejiawho signed with Oklahoma State, and with Marietta (Ga.) safety Devin Clark (VIP members can see the latest on his recruitment here).

“We also just didn’t want to take placeholders,” said Elliott. “We wanted to make sure that we had guys that fit, so we know there’s another window that’s going to open up after the spring.”

The transfer Portal will reopen for 15 days in the spring which will allow the ‘Hoos to fill any of those remaining holes at both the Offensive line and in the secondary.

“Obviously in this day and age in college football, you don’t want to have any attrition, so I’m knocking on wood that we won’t have any attrition,” said Elliott. “But I also know that there are a couple more spots where we have some needs that we weren’t able to fill just because of how things transpired at the end of the season and through recruiting, in particular Offensive line-wise with the transition there with the coaching change, and then a couple guys jumping into the portal.”

Virginia added Houston Offensive line transfer Ugonna Nnanna in January, so they are up to 12 Scholarship Offensive linemen, with Elliott and company hoping to move that up to 15 by the start of the fall. The ‘Hoos also welcomed in former Stanford Offensive line Coach Terry Heffernan to the staff, replaced Garett Tujague who is now at NC State, so Elliott didn’t want to act too hastily with offers.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t rush and do things that weren’t in line with what he was looking for from the position group.”

Elliott adds that they may look at adding another corner and safety down the stretch.

Although Virginia didn’t add any more high school prospects on National Signing Day, the ‘Hoos did add three more transfers since the early signing period – all in positions of need. In addition to Nnanna, UVA welcomed to Grounds defensive backs Tayvonn Kyle and Cam Kelly from Iowa State and North Carolina respectively.

Kelly is no stranger to the Cavaliers, being recruited by the former staff as a high school prospect.

“It comes full circle,” said Elliott. “He was a guy that was highly recruited here the first time around, from being down in the [Virginia] Beach area, and it just worked out that this go-around. But what stands out about Cam is first and foremost just the type of young man he is. High-character kid, really, really good worker, was excited about the opportunity to come back to Virginia, so I think it kind of came full circle for him. He’s a big guy in the secondary. He’s about 6-2, 200-plus pounds and has played in the ACC. He had a lot of snaps at UNC, so excited about adding him.”

Meanwhile, Elliott loves Tayvonn’s versatility.

“Can play the nickel spot, can also play corner,” said Elliott. “Prior to the end of the season we didn’t anticipate as much attrition at the corner spot, so we had to go replace a guy, but then also got to give you some versatility that can play as a nickel obviously helps.”

Kelly and Kyle, in addition to all the other transfers are already on Grounds and assimilating well.

“It’s been fun to watch those guys. Because you’re always nervous about older guys coming into a Locker room, and our Locker room is different than most places, considering where we are and what we’ve been through, but to see those guys come in and just immediately mesh with the guys, it’s been fun to watch.”

Elliott and company have been recruiting for the Wahoos for a year but this is the first January where the staff could really focus on continuing to Foster those crucial relationships for future classes, since last season they had to scramble to fill some big gaps on the Offensive line . During the course of January, Elliott and his staff knocked on several in-state high school doors but also made sure to cover their bases in Georgia and in the southeast.

“I’m really, really proud of the coaches, the staff, and the young men because we had several guys that were committed prior to how the season ended, and we only lost one commitment from a guy that we had committed,” said Elliott as he reflected over the last few months. “Everybody else that was committed stuck with us – so really, really proud of that. And then going out on the road, there’s been good reception in particular in the state of Virginia, because there’s a bigger presence with UVA is coming into schools consistently, so it’s not just a one hit wonder.”

Since his arrival Elliott has challenged his staff to visit every school in the state if possible during the contact periods.

“So they’re seeing more of us in the state,” said Elliott. “I think that there is people that see how we’re trying to build the program, and then there’s relationships with people who know what the Intentions are to build here. It’s been positive but it’s still challenging, right? It’s still challenging when you get into some of those battles, but you know, time is gonna come when my shiny toys are shiny as everybody else’s. There’s still an element of that in recruiting but from the coach’s standpoint on the road it’s been a good reception, because they appreciate, especially here in what we consider our radius and our footprint, they’re seeing a lots of UVA, and I think there’s an appreciation for that.”

The shiny new toy? The football facilities that will open in 2024 at Virginia.

“The approach now is to build through the draft, focusing on high school players, and developing, and being a developmental program and then supplementing with the transfer portal, where there’s also a lot of coaches out there too, that are frustrated because a a lot of the high school players are being overlooked because of the ability to go get guys from the transfer portal.”

Want the latest news on Virginia delivered right to your email? Subscribe to the Wahoos247 newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Virginia football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox.