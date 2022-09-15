Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Old Dominion, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott provided an injury update on fifth-year safety Darrius Brattonwho missed the Illinois game with a bone bruise and a high-ankle sprain.

“We’re hoping not a long-term issue. He played in the first game and man, love him because he gave us everything he had, but he’s just not healthy,” Elliott said in his Weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He’s dealing with a bone bruise and a high-ankle sprain. So that takes a little bit of time. So we’re hoping that it won’t be long term. He didn’t do much last week practice-wise. He’s out there this week moving around. But what I told him and what I told Kelly [Pugh], our head trainer – I said, ‘look, it’s not fair to put him out on the field if he’s not healthy because he can’t protect himself.’ There were some times in that first game that he was compensating and he almost got himself hurt. I’m hoping the next couple of weeks we’ll see him back.”

