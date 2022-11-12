Virginia Football vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5 ACC) host their final ACC home game of the season as the Defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4, 2-3 ACC) visit Scott Stadium on Saturday. UVA must win this game in order to maintain hopes for Bowl Eligibility this season, while Pitt can clinch Bowl Eligibility with a win over the Cavaliers.

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for Pittsburgh at Virginia. This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page.

Current Score: Pittsburgh 28, Virginia 0

Scoring Summary

14:55 1Q – 29-yard interception return for a touchdown by MJ Devonshire. Pitt leads 7-0.

14:44 1Q – 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Marquis Williams. Pitt leads 14-0.

8:04 1Q – 1-yard touchdown run by Israel Abanikanda. Pitt leads 21-0.

2:33 1Q – 31-yard touchdown reception by Bub Means. Pitt leads 28-0.

Pitt Drive – 11:17 2Q

Mumpfield hauls in an 8-yard catch. Two plays later, C’Bo Flemister moves the chains on 3rd and 1 with a 9-yard gain. Pitt is flagged for holding and the Virginia defense is able to parlay that penalty into another stop. On 3rd and 7, Slovis targets Jared Wayne but Anthony Johnson breaks up the pass to force the Pitt punt.

Virginia Drive – 13:06 2Q

Armstrong pitches the ball to Xavier Brown for a 4-yard gain to the left side. Brown runs to the left again and picks up five yards. On 3rd and 1, Brown gets the carry again but is tripped up for no gain by Tylar Wiltz and UVA goes three-and-out. On the bright side, Daniel Sparks sets a career-long with a 61-yard punt that goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Pitt Drive – 0:45 1Q

Abanikanda goes in the Wildcat on first down but the snap is low and he is forced to jump on the ball for a loss of 7 yards. The first quarter ends with Virginia’s best play of the game so far, a Pitt fumble for a 7-yard loss. Pitt is called for holding on a screen pass and Olasunkonmi Agunloye is injured on the play. Thanks to that penalty, Pitt is stuck behind the chains and Slovis is forced to check down to Abanikanda on 3rd and 21 and he is tackled well short of the marker. Nice response from the UVA defense to force Pitt to three-and-out.

Virginia Drive – 2:33 1Q

Hollins Rushes twice for a total of just one yard on 1st and 2nd down and then Armstrong is sacked by Judson Tallandier II. Virginia with a quick three-and-out.

Scroll to Continue

Pitt Drive – 5:17 1Q

Jared Wayne broke free down the field on a post route, but Fentrell Cypress II recovered and was able to break up the pass attempt from Slovis at the last moment to prevent the big play. On 3rd and 7, Slovis targets Wayne again and this time, they connect on the left sideline for a gain of 17 yards. After a 5-yard completion from Slovis to Konata Mumpfield, Rodney Hammond Rushes for five yards to pick up another first down. A 1-yard run from Hammond and an incompletion sets up 3rd and 9. Slovis rolls out to his right and throws a deep ball to the end zone. Bub Means had Jonas Sanker in front of him in the end zone, but was able to step in front of him at the last moment to complete the catch for a 31-yard touchdown. That’s a backbreaking play to give up for the UVA defense.

Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:44 | Result: 31-yard touchdown reception by Bub Means

Virginia Drive – 8:04 1Q

Mike Hollins gets the carry on first and second down and picks up a combined 6 yards. On 3rd and 4, Armstrong targets Malachi Fields, who makes his first catch of the season in his return from injury and moves the chains. Armstrong goes back to Fields on the next play but overthrows him. After a 1-yard run from Ronnie Walker Jr., Armstrong is sacked on 3rd and 9 by John Morgan III for a loss of 9 yards. UVA punts again.

Pitt Drive – 12:00 1Q

The Pitt offense takes the field for the first time, already leading 14-0. After missing last week’s game with an injury, star running back Israel Abanikanda is back against Virginia. He gets the carry on each of the first two plays, rushing for five yards each time to move the chains. Kedon Slovis drops back to pass and finds an open Bub Means down the field for a 28-yard pickup to the UVA 16-yard line. Pitt takes only three plays to get into the red zone. Abanikanda runs for four yards, then three yards, and then eight yards on 3rd down to set up 1st and goal from the UVA 1-yard line. Abanikanda is denied on first and second down, but Paul Akere is called for offsides on second down. The refs review Abanikanda’s 2nd down run and determine that he crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Pitt leads 21-0 at the Midway point of the 1st quarter.

Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:56 | Result: 1-yard touchdown run by Israel Abanikanda

Virginia Drive – 2:23 PM 1Q

UVA wisely keeps the ball on the ground to start its third drive of the game and Mike Hollins is tackled for no gain, a play which receives sarcastic, but loud applause from the crowd. Armstrong drops back to pass on second down but scrambles ahead 11 yards for a first down. A false start backs UVA up five yards, which is followed by rushes of 3 yards and 5 yards by Hollins and Armstrong, respectively. On 3rd and 7, Armstrong tries to target Sean Wilson down the field, but he is well covered and the pass falls incomplete. UVA gets one first down, but is then forced to punt. Pitt’s MJ Devonshire returns the punt 20 yards out to the Pitt 37-yard line.

Virginia Drive – 2:44 PM 1Q

It’s almost unbelievable to write what just happened. Armstrong throws a pick-six on each of the first two plays of the game. He floats his second pass intended for Billy Kemp IV into a well-covered area and is easily intercepted by Marquis Williams, who returns it 39 yards for a touchdown. Pitt now leads 14-0 16 seconds into the game.

Virginia Drive – 3:00 PM 1Q

The UVA offense takes the field without starting receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Keytaon Thompson for the second week in a row due to injury. On the first play from scrimmage, Brennan Armstrong targets Sackett Wood Jr., but MJ Devonshire steps in front of the pass, intercepting it and returning it 29 yards for a touchdown. Pitt takes a 7-0 lead just five seconds into the ball game.

Pittsburgh won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Virginia will have the ball first.