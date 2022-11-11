Virginia Football vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction

The Defending Atlantic Coast Conference Champion Pittsburgh Panthers come to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. There’s a lot at stake in this matchup, as Pitt can become the 9th ACC team to clinch Bowl Eligibility with a win over UVA, while Virginia needs to win each of its last three games in order to get to the six-win threshold to go to a Bowl game in the first season of the Tony Elliott era.

Read on for a full preview of Pittsburgh at Virginia, including details on how to watch, stat comparisons, Offensive and defensive Scouting reports, and a score prediction.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button