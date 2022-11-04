Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday for the 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry, which dates back to 1892. UVA has taken four of the last five matchups against UNC, but that’s about all the Cavaliers have going for them as they come into this week having lost four of their last five games this season. The Hoos are seven-point underdogs at home against a No. 17-ranked North Carolina team that is undefeated in ACC play and comes into week 10 looking to take another step towards locking up the ACC Coastal title and securing a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

