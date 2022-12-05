Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates

The NCAA transfer Portal is officially open as of Monday, December 5th. As expected, college football players looking for a new home have started pouring into the Portal by the dozens.

CavaliersNow is keeping track of all of the transfer Portal movement as it relates to the Virginia football program, including UVA football players Entering the transfer Portal as well as Virginia’s efforts to secure transfers from other schools. All of the latest updates will be posted on this page.

Note: players Entering the Portal as Graduate transfers were able to enter the Portal before the December 5th opening.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button