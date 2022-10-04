Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6

It’s nearly the Midway point of the season for the Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC), who return home this week to face the Louisville Cardinals and are still in search of their first conference win of the season. With that in mind, let’s check in on how the Hoos are doing statistically so far this season.

See the graphic below to see how UVA’s current Offensive and defensive stats stack up against the ACC and the rest of the FBS:

Some other notable statistics for the Cavaliers:

Virginia is currently tied for 3rd in the FBS with 7 fumbles recovered

UVA has forced 9 turnovers, 28th in the FBS and tied for 3rd in the ACC

Virginia has 15 sacks, 3rd in the ACC and 18th in the FBS

Chico Bennett Jr. has the 2nd-most sacks in the ACC with 4

Nick Jackson is 3rd in the ACC in total tackles with 51

Fentrell Cypress II has the 2nd-most pass breakups and passes defended in the ACC with 6

Keytaon Thompson has the 2nd-most receptions in the ACC with 32

Lavel Davis Jr. continues to be the ACC’s leader in average yards per reception. His 24.1 yards per catch (241 yards on 10 receptions) is 2nd-best in the Nation and best in all of Power Five football

