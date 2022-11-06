Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Georgia Safety Caleb Hardy

Caleb Hardy didn’t need much time to decide that UVA was the right place for him.

The 6’3″ safety from Eagle’s Landing in McDonough, Georgia picked up an offer from Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers while on a visit to Charlottesville at the end of October and made his choice just one week later, announcing his commitment to Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

