Virginia Football: Multiple Starting Receivers Out for North Carolina Game

With the ACC Coastal-leading North Carolina Tar Heels in town, the Virginia Cavaliers will be without multiple starting wide receivers against UNC on Saturday.

Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks are not dressed for Saturday’s game against North Carolina and are expected to be out. Additionally, Lavel Davis Jr. has not been seen on the field in warm-ups before the game either.

UPDATE: Virginia has confirmed that all three of Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis Jr. will be OUT for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

There is no additional information regarding the nature of these players’ injuries or their severity as of yet.

So it appears Brennan Armstrong will be missing three of his top receiving targets against the 17th-ranked Tar Heels. Thompson, Wicks, and Davis account for 1,380 of Virginia’s 1,826 receiving yards so far this season.

