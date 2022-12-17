Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star DL Jason Hammond

Virginia earned another big win on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as three-star defensive lineman Jason Hammond II announced his commitment to UVA in a live video on social media.

A 6’3″, 285-pound defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Hammond chose Virginia over offers from nearly a dozen Power Five football programs. Hammond initially committed to Iowa State back in March, but reopened his recruitment following an official visit to UVA in early December.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button