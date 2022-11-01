Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart – North Carolina

Virginia head Coach Tony Elliott met with the media for his Weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon and provided some updates on several injured Cavaliers ahead of Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Beginning with the Virginia running back room, Elliott said on Tuesday that senior Perry Jones, who has been the starter all season and has gotten the most carries of any running back on the roster, will likely not be available for this week’s game against UNC with an ankle injury. Elliott indicated that freshman Xavier Brown and junior Mike Hollins will be asked to carry the ball more. Hollins has gotten only 29 carries all season, but he delivered a solid performance against Miami, rushing twice for 16 yards and executing Virginia’s most explosive play of the game, catching a short pass from Armstrong and turning it into a 64-yard catch and run .

