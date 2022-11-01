Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart – North Carolina

Virginia head Coach Tony Elliott met with the media for his Weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon and provided some updates on several injured Cavaliers ahead of Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Beginning with the Virginia running back room, Elliott said on Tuesday that senior Perry Jones, who has been the starter all season and has gotten the most carries of any running back on the roster, will likely not be available for this week’s game against UNC with an ankle injury. Elliott indicated that freshman Xavier Brown and junior Mike Hollins will be asked to carry the ball more. Hollins has gotten only 29 carries all season, but he delivered a solid performance against Miami, rushing twice for 16 yards and executing Virginia’s most explosive play of the game, catching a short pass from Armstrong and turning it into a 64-yard catch and run .

Elliott also said that he envisioned a fifth-year running back Ronnie Walker Jr. getting some opportunities out of the backfield over the last four weeks of the season. Walker has worked his way back from a foot injury that kept him out for six months and he has started to get some reps on special teams. With Perris Jones out and Miami transferred Cody Brown continuing to battle a hamstring injury, Walker could be in position to get some touches this weekend.

Elliott was also asked about the quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who went down in the third quarter of the Miami game with an injury to his left ankle/foot. He spent an extended period of time in the medical tent, but was able to return to the field for Virginia’s next Offensive drive and continued to run the ball with no visible limitations. After the game, Armstrong said, “If I can walk, I can play.” Elliott said in the press conference on Tuesday that Armstrong has been “full speed” in practice this week.

Backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk, who missed last week’s game against Georgia Tech with a knee injury, was active against Miami on Saturday and checked in for one play as the Cavaliers ran some misdirection against the Hurricanes in the red zone. Elliott said that they were preparing Woolfolk to go into the game at quarterback when Armstrong went into the medical tent with his injury.

Junior linebacker Josh Ahern has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury after starting in five of Virginia’s first six games at the WILL linebacker position. Elliott says Ahern is currently “day-to-day” and has been cleared for practice, but is currently having his snap count managed to ensure he’s not straining the hamstring too much. On the depth chart for the UNC game, Ahern is now listed below sophomore James Jackson at the WILL linebacker spot.

The other notable change in this week’s depth chart is that senior Aaron Faumui is now listed as the starter at defensive tackle over Ben Smiley. After seeing his playing time decrease earlier this season due to a few personal foul penalties, Faumui has bounced back in the last couple of weeks and is now tied for second on the team with four total sacks.

Elliott also gave a few injury updates concerning the Offensive line. Freshman tackle McKale Boley has not been dressed for two of Virginia’s last three games as he deals with an injury. He is still listed as the backup to Logan Taylor at left tackle. Elliott says Graduate guard John Paul Flores is going through some rehab, but Elliott is “hopeful” that Flores will be able to play against North Carolina. Sophomore Noah Josey filled in for Flores at guard for extended snaps against Miami and Elliott said he was impressed with Josey’s play.

