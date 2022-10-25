Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart – Miami

Ahead of Virginia’s Matchup with Miami on Saturday, UVA head Coach Tony Elliott provided status updates on a few injured Cavaliers during his Weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Junior running back Mike Hollins and sophomore quarterback Jay Woolfolk both missed Thursday’s game against Georgia Tech unexpectedly, but Elliott says both Hollins and Woolfolk are now cleared and are expected to be available this week against Miami. During practice last week, Woolfolk reaggravated a knee injury he originally suffered back in high school and had some swelling and soreness which kept him out of the win over Georgia Tech, while Hollins missed the game due to Entering concussion protocol.

“Jay, on Thursday, in a non-contact practice, just felt something in his knee,” Elliott said on Tuesday. “MRI showed that it was more stuff that he had in high school, but still was swollen and sore. And so it wasn’t in his best interest to have him try and go. A little bit disappointing because we had some stuff planned for him, but he’s back in practice full speed running around.”

Tony Elliott said that the UVA offense had installed some plays with Jay Woolfolk out on the perimeter to try to get the ball in his hands. Elliott also added that Virginia was going to let Woolfolk return some punts had he not gotten hurt before the Georgia Tech game.

“Jay is going to be the quarterback of the future. There’s no question about that,” Elliott said. “He’s very dynamic with the football in his hands and actually, we were getting ready to let him be our punt returner. Because if you watch him go track the ball, he’s so natural tracking the ball because he’s a baseball player.”

It remains to be seen if Woolfolk will get a chance to return punts or get involved with the offense this week, but we do know that both Jay Woolfolk and Mike Hollins are cleared and going full speed at practice this week.

After missing the last six months due to an injury suffered during spring ball, fifth-year running back Ronnie Walker Jr. made his season debut at Georgia Tech. He made a few Appearances on the field on special teams and was also in the Offensive formation on one or two snaps, but did not get a carry.

Virginia also released its depth chart for the Miami game on Tuesday:

There is only one change on the depth chart this week: senior Cohen King has taken over the starting free safety spot over Lex Long. King had five tackles and an interception in the win over Georgia Tech on Thursday.

