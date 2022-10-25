Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart – Miami

Ahead of Virginia’s Matchup with Miami on Saturday, UVA head Coach Tony Elliott provided status updates on a few injured Cavaliers during his Weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Junior running back Mike Hollins and sophomore quarterback Jay Woolfolk both missed Thursday’s game against Georgia Tech unexpectedly, but Elliott says both Hollins and Woolfolk are now cleared and are expected to be available this week against Miami. During practice last week, Woolfolk reaggravated a knee injury he originally suffered back in high school and had some swelling and soreness which kept him out of the win over Georgia Tech, while Hollins missed the game due to Entering concussion protocol.

