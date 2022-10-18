Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart – Georgia Tech

Ahead of Virginia’s Matchup with Georgia Tech on Thursday night, UVA head Coach Tony Elliott provided status updates on several injured Cavaliers during his Weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

Elliott noted that fifth-year slot receiver Billy Kemp IV is expected to play against Georgia Tech on Thursday after suffering an ankle injury early in the game against Duke. Kemp, who also missed the ODU and Syracuse games with an illness, was out for the remainder of the Duke game and missed last week’s game against Louisville due to the ankle injury. He wore a limited-contact green jersey at practice on Monday, but is expected to be available for the Georgia Tech game.

