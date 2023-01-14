Virginia Football Hires Terry Heffernan as Next Offensive Line Coach

The Virginia football program has hired former Stanford Offensive line Coach Terry Heffernan to be UVA’s next Offensive line coach, as announced by Tony Elliott on Saturday morning.

“We are honored and fortunate to have Terry join the Virginia football family,” said Virginia head Coach Tony Elliott. “They did a great job at Stanford under the leadership of David Shaw. He has a wealth of experience on both the college and NFL levels that he will bring to our program. The other thing you consistently hear about Terry is his character, his ability to teach and how good of a family man he is.”

