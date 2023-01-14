Virginia Football Hires Terry Heffernan as Next Offensive Line Coach

The Virginia football program has hired former Stanford Offensive line Coach Terry Heffernan to be UVA’s next Offensive line coach, as announced by Tony Elliott on Saturday morning.

“We are honored and fortunate to have Terry join the Virginia football family,” said Virginia head Coach Tony Elliott. “They did a great job at Stanford under the leadership of David Shaw. He has a wealth of experience on both the college and NFL levels that he will bring to our program. The other thing you consistently hear about Terry is his character, his ability to teach and how good of a family man he is.”

Heffernan comes to Virginia after spending the last two seasons as the Offensive line Coach on David Shaw’s staff at Stanford. Under Heffernan’s direction, the Cardinal had two Offensive linemen earn All-Pac-12 Honorable Mentions in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Heffernan spent a total of five seasons at the NFL level, serving as an Offensive line Assistant for both the Detroit Lions from 2013-2015 and for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and 2020, helping the Bills reach the AFC Championship Game in 2020.

“My family and I are very excited for the opportunity to come to Virginia,” Terry Heffernan said. “It is not very often that you have the opportunity to join a program, and a University, with such a rich tradition both as an institution and athletically. I am very excited to be a part of what Coach Elliott is building and about the possibilities of where the Virginia program can go.”

Heffernan has 14 years of collegiate coaching experience, which includes stints at Stanford, Eastern Kentucky, Wayne State, Louisville, and Michigan.

Heffernan replaces Garett Tujague, who was hired as NC State’s offensive line coach last month after spending seven seasons at UVA.

