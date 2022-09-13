Virginia Football: Defense Shows Encouraging Signs at Illinois

Despite losing by three touchdowns, all of Virginia’s issues seemed to be concentrated on one side of the ball. Surprisingly, those problems were not with the UVA defense, which ranked 121st out of 130 FBS teams last season in total defense, but rather the Cavalier offense that mustered only a field goal in Virginia’s harrowing 24-3 loss at Illinois on Saturday.

Sure, the defense’s performance was far from perfect. The Cavaliers allowed Illinois to average 4.4 yards per rush and running back Chase Brown totaled 146 yards on the ground by himself. The Illini also hurt the UVA defense with big plays on back-to-back touchdown drives in the first half to knock the Cavaliers on their heels.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button