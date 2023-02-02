Virginia Coach fired after impersonating 13-year-old girls basketball player

Comment on this story Comment

Two southeast Virginia high school basketball coaches were fired after one, a 22-year-old assistant, impersonated a 13-year-old player during a game last month. In the aftermath of the incident, the team’s remaining games were cancelled. When a player on the Churchland High junior varsity girls’ team reportedly missed a Jan. 21 games while away at a club tournament, Assistant Coach Arlisha Boykins came off the bench to play in the late-season contest at Nansemond River.

In a video obtained by local television station WAVY, which first reported the story, a player identified as Boykins is seen driving to the hoop, drawing a foul and blocking a shot against teenage competitors. Boykins and varsity coach Jahmal Street were fired Jan. 25.

How Boykins came to play in the game is unclear, but Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Lauren Nolasco said no Churchland administrators were in attendance. The decision to insert Boykins apparently was made without the missing player’s knowledge.

Churchland last month opened an investigation after receiving a tip about the incident. It has since come under the purview of the Virginia High School League, which oversees public high school sports in the state.

“Churchland’s administration immediately investigated and then reached out to the Virginia High School League to report the investigation’s findings,” Nolasco said in a statement to The Washington Post. “In addition, Churchland’s administration held a parent and player meeting with both the junior varsity and varsity teams. In the meeting, the players from both teams expressed that they did not want to continue this season. The teams’ remaining opponents and officials have been notified.”

The JV team ends its season with a 12-3 record after it forfeited the Jan. 21 games involving Boykins. The family of the absent player told WAVY that their daughter will not attend Churchland next year and that they are seeking an apology.