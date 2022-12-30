Virginia Children’s Theater to Present Winter Academy Classes

Virginia Children’s Theater is inviting all aspiring actors as well as students looking for fun to join the VCT Winter Academy. Winter Academy Classes will kick off in January 2023. All VCT Academy Classes are held at the VCT Studio (located at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church – 402 2nd Street SW). Academy Classes provide year-round, high-quality Theater instruction in music, Theater and dance for Pre-K through 12th grade.

VCT Academy Classes seek to show young people a world where Imagination and creative expression thrive: the theatre! Academy Classes are perfect for serious, aspiring performers as well as for students who want to have fun. Students Engage in the exploration of improvisation, musical theater or scene study activities, depending on the class selection. Core Theater skills such as projection, articulation, blocking, stage directions and objectives are also taught throughout the semester. VCT believes that theater skills are skills for life!

“VCT is thrilled to offer another session of high quality Theater classes for students in our region,” says VCT Assistant Director of Education Lana Huffington. “It is a Pleasure to develop these courses for students who are curious about Theater arts. Not only do we take care in providing each student the skills to succeed on a stage, but also provide essential life skills that students can equip themselves with in order to be successful.”

To register for Winter Academy Classes at VCT, students may go online to VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org. If parents or students have questions about which class is best, they may call the VCT administrative office at 540.400.7795.

Imagination Time: How Curious

Pre K-K

Saturdays, 10:30AM-11:15AM

Little learners will journey through story and song through imaginative, performative play, creating foundational experiences in the arts. *There is no showcase with this offer.

Creative Drama: Pure Imagination

1st-2nd Grade

Tuesdays, 4:00PM-5:00PM

Young artists will explore theatrical disciplines, week by week, through creative and performative play. The class culminates in a “mini-musical.

Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic

3rd-5th Grade

Wednesdays, 4:30PM-5:30PM

Through imaginative exploration and self-exploration, these Weekly classes offer Emerging Actors a chance to bring spoken text to life. The class culminates in an original piece.

Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children

3rd-5th Grade

Wednesdays, 5:30PM-6:30PM

These Weekly classes are designed to teach musical theater Dreamers the Fundamentals of “the song and dance.” The class culminates in a musical revue.

Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic & Revolting Children

3rd-5th Grade

Wednesdays, 4:30PM-6:30PM

Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies

6th-12th Grade

Sundays 2:00PM-3:00PM

Take the stage with your scene partner to explore the world of Theater through new and traditional pieces!

Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!

6th-12th Grade

Sundays 3:00PM-4:00PM

Come kick-ball-change and belt your way through a fabulous contemporary musical Theater class, where students will learn music and Choreography from Empowering shows like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Bring It On and more! The class culminates in an exciting musical revue of song and dance.

Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink

6th-12th Grade

Sundays 2:00PM-4:00PM

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theater (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional Theater in the Commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT is an award-winning, professional Theater producing large-scale Broadway musicals, issue driven plays and live concerts produced in the state-of-the-art, 888 seat Theater at The Jefferson Center. Casting is a mix of adult professionals and local youth. Productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theater Academy provides year-round high-quality music, Theater and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & Camps and Outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!