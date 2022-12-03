Virginia CB Anthony Johnson Officially Declares for the NFL Draft

Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson has officially entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media on Friday night.

A Graduate student who just finished his fifth season of college football, Johnson wasn’t expected to return as he had exhausted his eligibility. But, he made an official announcement on Twitter in order to have the chance to thank everyone who helped him get to this point, including his teammates and coaches at UVA and Louisville.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button