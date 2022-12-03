Virginia CB Anthony Johnson Officially Declares for the NFL Draft

Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson has officially entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media on Friday night.

A Graduate student who just finished his fifth season of college football, Johnson wasn’t expected to return as he had exhausted his eligibility. But, he made an official announcement on Twitter in order to have the chance to thank everyone who helped him get to this point, including his teammates and coaches at UVA and Louisville.

“I would like to extend my Gratitude to the coaches, trainers, and staff at the University of Louisville along with the University of Virginia for allowing me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the Collegiate level,” Johnson said in the post.

After spending four years at Louisville (including a redshirt year in 2017), Johnson transferred to Virginia in 2021, where he made an immediate impact with his infectious personality and vocal leadership.

Johnson had a solid season in 2021 with nine pass breakups and three interceptions, but he made a huge leap this season with 51 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions. His development into a Lockdown corner was a key part of Virginia’s overall defensive improvements. The Cavaliers had the third-best passing defense in the ACC this season after ranking ninth in that category last season.

Johnson’s 1.4 passes defended per game ranked 8th in all of FBS and 2nd in the ACC, only trailing fellow UVA teammate Fentrell Cypress II. Johnson and Cypress teamed up to produce a formidable cornerback duo and one of the best secondary units in the ACC this season.

Johnson earned an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was named to the All-ACC First Team, becoming the first UVA defender to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since Bryce Hall in 2018. Johnson and Cypress (Second-Team All-ACC ) became the first cornerback duo to earn All-ACC honors in the same season in the history of the Virginia football program.

Johnson finishes his collegiate career with 138 total tackles, 38 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. The next steps in his preparations for the NFL Draft will be the Reese’s Senior Bowl on February 4th, the UVA Football Pro Day sometime in March, and if he receives an invite, the NFL Combine from February 28th through March 6th.

