Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia Tech 49, Virginia 55 | 11:09 2H

Ben Vander Plas springs free after setting a screen and Beekman quickly feeds him the ball for a three-pointer, the second of the game for Vander Plas. Sean Pedulla pulls the trigger on a deep three-pointer and drains it, Virginia Tech’s ninth three of the game. Basile grabs an Offensive rebound over Vander Plas and lays it in to pull the Hokies back within two. Isaac McKneely attacks Maddox off the dribble and draws a foul, making both free throws. Virginia gets a stop as Basile misses a three and then McKneely drives aggressively again, this time scoring with a floater that rattles around the rim before dropping.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button