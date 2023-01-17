Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

The Virginia men’s basketball team returns home to host Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The 10th-ranked Cavaliers have won each of their last three games and returned to the AP Top 10 for the first time since before Christmas. Meanwhile, the Hokies have lost their last five games and come into this game with a dismal 1-5 record in ACC play. But in a rivalry game, all the records and winning and losing streaks get thrown out the window. Expect a hard-fought and closely-contested battle between these in-state archrivals.

