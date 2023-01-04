Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) look to begin the new year with an ACC road win against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

Hinson spins into the paint and draws a foul on Ryan Dunn, going 1/2 from the free throw line. Federiko slips a screen and finishes at the rim over Dunn to cut the Virginia lead to six points. UVA turns the ball over for the second possession in a row and Pitt takes advantage as Nelly Cummings drives to the basket and scores off the glass. Pitt is on an 8-0 run to narrow the deficit to four. Virginia comes up empty on offense again and has gone more than three and a half minutes without scoring. Federiko dishes to a cutting Burton, who finishes at the rim. Tony Bennett calls timeout as UVA’s lead has dwindled to just two points.

Kihei Clark gets the scoring started in the second-half by banking in a long mid-range jumper. Jamarius Burton pulls up and splashes a jumper from the baseline. Clark threads a beautiful pass to Jayden Gardner Underneath the basket and Gardner finishes the easy layup. Clark tries to take a charge, but is called for a blocking foul, sending Burton to the line for two free throws. Shedrick gets good positioning on the low blocks and Clark swings a bounce pass down to him and Shedrick finishes with a hook shot off the glass. Pittsburgh breaks down the UVA defense and passes the ball around until Nike Sibande gets a wide-open three from the top of the key and drills it. Virginia answers right away as Franklin knocks down a three-pointer. Burton drives on Beekman and elevates over him for a short floater. Clark drives to the rack from the left wing and finishes strong off the glass through some heavy contact with no call. UVA leaves Nike Sibande wide open, who hits his third three-pointer of the game off the feed from Nelly Cummings.

Gardner has the ball poked away from him and that leads to a runout for Pitt and Beekman trips Guillermo Diaz Graham, Beekman’s second personal foul. Graham, a 54% free throw shooter, makes both foul shots. Virginia runs a play for Isaac McKneely on the last possession of the first half and although McKneely is a little slow getting to his spot in the corner, Pitt still leaves him open and he knocks down the catch-and-shoot three. That was Virginia’s fifth three of the first half and gives UVA a 33-23 lead at halftime.

Burton completes the three-point play at the free throw line and Pittsburgh begins to implement some full-court pressure in an attempt to speed up Virginia’s offense. Pitt takes advantage of another Offensive rebound as Sibande hits a mid-range jumper. Shedrick kicks out a great pass to an open Reece Beekman, who drains the catch-and-shoot triple, his second three-pointer of the game. Shedrick turns the ball over in the paint and that leads to a fast-break basket for Burton.

Blake Hinson knifes to the basket from the corner and scores off the glass to end the UVA run. Clark misses a three but Shedrick tries to tip in the putback and is fouled, making both free throws. Beekman drives baseline and dishes to Shedrick in the paint for a thunderous dunk. Beekman has his pass intercepted by Elliott, who takes it the other way on a fastbreak, which ends with Jamarius Burton laying it in off the glass plus a foul on Clark. Nice response from the Panthers after Virginia threatened to go up by 15.

Ryan Dunn checks into the game and immediately tries to fly to the rim for a dunk but has his attempt blocked on the way up. The rebound stays with the Cavaliers and the ball finds its way to Kihei Clark for a wide open three from the left wing. UVA gets a stop as Franklin comes up with a Steal and then Clark feeds Reece Beekman for an open corner three. Jeff Capel calls timeout as Virginia is on an 8-0 run and opens up its largest lead of the game at 11 points.

Pittsburgh gets an extra opportunity off of an Offensive rebound and that leads to a wide open three for Greg Elliott. Jayden Gardner responds with his patented mid-range jumper. Ben Vander Plas is taking a beating out there. He catches a knee to his midsection on a blocking foul and then draws a charge as he gets run over in the paint a few possessions later.

Nike Sibande drives to the basket and draws a foul on Armaan Franklin and makes 1/2 free throws. Blake Hinson comes free off a screen and hits a long jumper before Ben Vander Plas can recover. After starting the game on a 6-0 run, Virginia has now gone more than four minutes without scoring and Pitt has tied the game. Clark uses a hesitation move to get to the baseline and then hits a fadeaway jumper to end UVA’s scoring drought. Franklin pulls the trigger on a quick pull-up jumper from just inside the arc in the right corner and wishes it. Franklin gets open coming down the lane and Shedrick feeds him the ball, leading to a wide open dunk for Franklin. Pittsburgh responds to UVA’s 6-0 run as Nike Sibande his a pull-up three-pointer. UVA answers right away as Clark drives baseline and whips a pass out to a wide open Armaan Franklin, who splashes the three-pointer from the left wing.

Armaan Franklin gets the scoring started as he comes around a screen and knocks down a catch-and-shoot jumper from the left elbow. Kihei Clark drives baseline and sends a beautiful pass to Kadin Shedrick, who soars to the rim for a dunk. Jayden Gardner comes up with a Steal and that leads to another bucket for UVA as Clark gets inside again and hits a floater off the glass. Pittsburgh finally gets on the board more than three and a half minutes into the game as Blake Hinson hits a catch-and-shoot three-pointer off of an inbounds pass.