Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) look to begin the new year with an ACC road win against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button