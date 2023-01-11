Virginia Basketball vs. North Carolina | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2 ACC) in an ACC Showdown on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Tar Heels are looking to win their third-straight against the Cavaliers, but haven’t beaten UVA in Charlottesville since 2012. Virginia hopes to extend its home-winning streak over North Carolina to eight games, while snapping a two-game overall skid against the Tar Heels.

Current Score: North Carolina 7, Virginia 10 | 10:51 1H

With the shot-clock winding down, Reece Beekman drives on RJ Davis and manages to get his layup to fall through some contact. UVA gets a stop and then Beekman drives aggressively again, this time drawing a foul on Davis. Beekman goes 1/2 from the line and Virginia leads 8-3. Beekman jumps a passing lane and comes away with another steal, taking it down the floor and using a beautiful crossover move to score off the glass. A loose ball comes to RJ Davis on the baseline and he knocks down the jumper over Ben Vander Plas. UNC gets a stop and then Caleb Love streaks into the paint for a floater.

Kadin Shedrick starts the game with some aggressive play on the Offensive glass, creating multiple second chance opportunities for UVA, but the Cavaliers are unable to convert. Armando Bacot does the same on the other end of the floor, tapping out a couple of rebounds, but he lands awkwardly on the second rebound and has to be helped off the floor. Justin McKoy checks into the game for Bacot and the ex-Cavalier receives a chorus of boos from the UVA crowd. Jayden Gardner gets the scoring started with a short floater in the paint. RJ Davis tries to drive to the basket in transition, but Armaan Franklin comes over and swats the shot out of bounds. Franklin shows off his surprising shot-blocking ability again, rejecting a layup attempt from Seth Trimble. Gardner draws a foul on Leaky Black in the low post and makes 1/2 from the line. Reece Beekman Picks off a pass and streaks down the floor for a transition layup. RJ Davis ends UNC’s nearly five-minute scoring drought to start the game as he flashes to the top of the key and drains an open catch-and-shoot triple. Kihei Clark draws an Offensive foul on Caleb Love, who caught Clark’s chin with a flailing elbow. Virginia has three blocks as a team and leads 5-3 five and a half minutes in.