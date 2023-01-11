Virginia Basketball vs. North Carolina | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2 ACC) in an ACC Showdown on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Tar Heels are looking to win their third-straight against the Cavaliers, but haven’t beaten UVA in Charlottesville since 2012. Virginia hopes to extend its home-winning streak over North Carolina to eight games, while snapping a two-game overall skid against the Tar Heels.

