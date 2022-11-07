Virginia Basketball vs. NC Central Game Preview, Score Prediction

Virginia opens the 2022-2023 college basketball season against NC Central on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. In their 14th season under Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers will be looking to bounce back after an up-and-down year that saw them miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. UVA’s efforts to get back on track must start on opening night , as the Hoos will surely remember the rude Awakening they received in last year’s season-opener, a Shocking upset loss to Navy that propelled Virginia out of the top 25 for the remainder of the season. With an experienced NC Central Squad coming to JPJ, the Cavaliers would be wise not to overlook their first opponent.

