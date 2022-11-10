Virginia Basketball vs. Monmouth Game Preview, Score Prediction

Virginia will look to start the season 2-0 when Monmouth comes to John Paul Jones Arena on Friday night. The Cavaliers haven’t won their first two games of a season since the 2019-2020 campaign and if they want that to change this time around, they’ll have to do so without the services of 7’1″ center Francisco Caffaro, who is currently away from the team playing with Argentina in a FIBA ​​World Cup qualifier.

Read on for a full preview of Monmouth at Virginia, including details on the game, an opponent Scouting report, a score prediction, game notes, and why Caffaro’s absence might be a challenge as well as an opportunity for the Cavaliers.

