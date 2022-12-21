Virginia Basketball vs. Miami | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) take on the Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) in a Pivotal ACC ranked Matchup on Tuesday night in Coral Gables. Follow along with play-by-play, score updates, and live analysis for No. 6 Virginia at No. 22 Miami below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 10, Miami 14 | 14:48 1H

Kadin Shedrick rolls free off a screen and Reece Beekman feeds him the ball, but Shedrick misses the point-blank layup. Isaiah Wong muscles his way inside and draws a foul, making both free throws. Vander Plas seems to have put the Houston game completely behind him. He uses a sweet rip through move to get around his defender on the baseline for an easy layup. Virginia gives up multiple Offensive rebounds and Norchad Omier earns two free throws.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button