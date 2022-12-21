Virginia Basketball vs. Miami | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) take on the Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) in a Pivotal ACC ranked Matchup on Tuesday night in Coral Gables. Follow along with play-by-play, score updates, and live analysis for No. 6 Virginia at No. 22 Miami below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 10, Miami 14 | 14:48 1H

Kadin Shedrick rolls free off a screen and Reece Beekman feeds him the ball, but Shedrick misses the point-blank layup. Isaiah Wong muscles his way inside and draws a foul, making both free throws. Vander Plas seems to have put the Houston game completely behind him. He uses a sweet rip through move to get around his defender on the baseline for an easy layup. Virginia gives up multiple Offensive rebounds and Norchad Omier earns two free throws.

Virginia 10, Miami 14 | 11:48 1H

Isaac McKneely checks into the game and immediately pulls the trigger on a three-pointer, but he has his shot blocked. Isaiah Wong spins on Kihei Clark and knocks down a jumper from the baseline to put the Canes up by 10. UVA finally ends the Miami run as Clark hits a much-needed three from the top of the key. A great sign for Virginia as Ben Vander Plas confidently knocks down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing. Vander Plas follows that up with another strong play at the other end of the floor as he draws an Offensive foul on Miller.

Virginia 8, Miami 12 | 14:06 1H

Virginia gets the ball to Jayden Gardner right away on the first possession and he uses a nice series of moves to create space before hitting a short jumper to get UVA on the board. Jordan Miller answers for Miami by tipping in a missed shot. The Hurricanes Chase down a long rebound and move the ball quickly down the floor leading to an open transition three-pointer for Miller. Armaan Franklin misses a three and then Miami hits another three as Wooga Poplar hits from the right wing. UVA comes up empty again and then Nijel Pack hits a step-back jumper on the baseline to put Miami up 10-2. Tony Bennett calls timeout and shows an uncharacteristic amount of emotion on the sideline as he is incensed with his team’s start to the game.

Virginia 2, Miami 10 | 17:12 1H