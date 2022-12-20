Virginia Basketball vs. Miami Game Preview, Score Prediction

Just three days after suffering their first loss of the season, the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) face another tough challenge as they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) on Tuesday night in Coral Gables. UVA will look to bounce back after Saturday’s loss to Houston, but the Canes will certainly be playing with an edge as they try to put an end to a six-game losing streak in the series against the Wahoos.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button