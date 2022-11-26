Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore | Scores & Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) host the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) in a non-conference basketball matchup on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: UMES 22, UVA 40 | Halftime

Reece Beekman is fouled driving to the basket and makes both free throws to push the UVA lead back up to 14. Kihei Clark breaks down the defense and dishes to Gardner inside for a layup. After another UVA stop, Gardner hits again, this time elevating for a mid-range jumper that hits the front iron before dropping in. Clark comes up with a Steal and then feeds inside to Gardner, who scores again plus a foul. He misses the ensuing free throw but has 18 points in the first half. Virginia forces another shot clock violation as UMES has gone over three minutes without scoring. Da’Shawn Phillip ends UVA’s 8-0 run with a floater just before the buzzer, but Virginia takes a 40-22 lead into the Halftime break.

UMES 22, UVA 40 | Halftime

Shedrick completes the three-point play at the free throw line. Pollard uses a nice pump-fake to get Shedrick off his feet and gets to the basket for a layup. UMES starting to get into a rhythm on the Offensive end. Clark feeds Shedrick inside and he is fouled, making both free throws. Fofana hits a jumper over Clark but is called for a flop afterwards and Clark gives the free throw for the technical foul. Franklin comes up with a Steal and UVA runs an effective “fast” break, with Shedrick feeding Gardner for a layup in transition. Virginia gets a stop and then Clark slings a pass down low for Gardner, who finishes through some contact. Virginia forces a shot-clock violation as Anderson air-balls his three-point attempt at the buzzer. Chase Davis slashes into the paint and elevates over Clark for a floater. Jayden Gardner spots up at the left elbow and swipes the mid-range jumper. Gardner is up to 12 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Troy Hupstead shakes Francisco Caffaro with a nice series of post moves and gets inside for an easy layup.

UMES 20, UVA 32 | 3:21 1H

Donchevell Nugent hits a deep three to end a UMES scoring drought of nearly five minutes. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. gets the pass down low and finishes the layup through some contact plus a foul on Isaac McKneely. Pollard completes the three-point play and UMES is on a 6-0 run to cut it back to a 10-point game. After another empty trip for Virginia, Zion Styles knifes his way inside and scores off the glass. UVA has now gone more than four minutes without scoring. Franklin misses a jumper but Gardner keeps the rebound alive and Shedrick grabs it before finishing the layup plus a foul to end the drought.

UMES 12, UVA 22 | 7:41 a.m

Fofana shakes Clark with a nice step-back move and hits the free-throw line jumper. Reece Beekman gets the handoff from Ben Vander Plas and finds a lane to the basket for a Lefty layup. Vander Plas gets to his spot just above the free throw line and knocks down a fadeaway jumper just before the shot clock expires. Reece Beekman uses a quick release to knock down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing. UVA uses some nice ball movement and Vander Plas kicks out to Armaan Franklin for a wide open corner three and Franklin drains it. Virginia is on a 10-0 run and leads 20-4.

UMES 4, UVA 20 | 10:56 1H

With the shot clock winding down, Jayden Gardner steps down into the paint for a hook shot and gets it to go for the first basket of the game. UVA goes right back to Gardner on the next trip down and he uses a sweet spin move on the baseline to free himself for an easy layup. Armaan Franklin misses a corner three but Kadin Shedrick skis for the rebound and draws a foul. Shedrick makes both and Virginia leads 6-0 90 seconds in. UVA gets another stop and then Kihei Clark throws a lob for Shedrick, who finishes the alley-oop dunk. Virginia turns it over for its first empty possession of the game and then Ahamadou Fofana drives past Clark for a layup to get the Hawks on the board. Gardner uses the same baseline spin move from earlier and again frees himself for an easy layup. Gardner has six points and Virginia leads 10-2.

UMES 2, UVA 10 | 15:44 1H