Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore | Scores & Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) host the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) in a non-conference basketball matchup on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: UMES 22, UVA 40 | Halftime

Reece Beekman is fouled driving to the basket and makes both free throws to push the UVA lead back up to 14. Kihei Clark breaks down the defense and dishes to Gardner inside for a layup. After another UVA stop, Gardner hits again, this time elevating for a mid-range jumper that hits the front iron before dropping in. Clark comes up with a Steal and then feeds inside to Gardner, who scores again plus a foul. He misses the ensuing free throw but has 18 points in the first half. Virginia forces another shot clock violation as UMES has gone over three minutes without scoring. Da’Shawn Phillip ends UVA’s 8-0 run with a floater just before the buzzer, but Virginia takes a 40-22 lead into the Halftime break.

