Virginia Basketball vs. JMU Game Preview, Score Prediction

On Saturday, Virginia avenged a buzzer-beater loss to Florida State from last season with a 62-57 win over the Seminoles. On Tuesday night, UVA will look to get revenge for a similarly painful loss from last season in which JMU picked up its first-ever win over Virginia in a huge upset in Harrisonburg. The Cavaliers are much improved since last season, coming in undefeated and ranked at No. 3 in the country, but the same can also be said for the Dukes, who bring in the No. 1 scoring offense in all of college basketball. Tuesday night’s rematch in Charlottesville could be another entertaining matchup between these two Commonwealth foes.

