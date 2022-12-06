Virginia Basketball vs. JMU Game Preview, Score Prediction

On Saturday, Virginia avenged a buzzer-beater loss to Florida State from last season with a 62-57 win over the Seminoles. On Tuesday night, UVA will look to get revenge for a similarly painful loss from last season in which JMU picked up its first-ever win over Virginia in a huge upset in Harrisonburg. The Cavaliers are much improved since last season, coming in undefeated and ranked at No. 3 in the country, but the same can also be said for the Dukes, who bring in the No. 1 scoring offense in all of college basketball. Tuesday night’s rematch in Charlottesville could be another entertaining matchup between these two Commonwealth foes.

Read on for a full preview of Virginia vs. James Madison, including details on the game, an opponent Scouting report, game notes, and a score prediction.

Game Details

Who: James Madison Dukes (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC)

When: Tuesday, December 6th at 8pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ACC Network

How to stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

How to listen: SiriusXM 158 or 194, SXM App 956 | Virginia Sports Radio Network – click here for Affiliates

All-time series: Virginia leads 11-1

Last meeting: JMU defeated UVA 52-49 last season in Harrisonburg, marking the first time the Dukes have ever defeated the Cavaliers.

Opponent Scouting Report: James Madison

2021-2022: 15-14, 6-12 CAA

2022-2023: 7-2

Wins: vs. Valley Forge 123-38, vs. Hampton 106-58, at Buffalo 97-62, at Howard 95-69, vs. Coastal Georgia 100-54, vs. South Dakota State 79-60, vs. Eastern Kentucky 97-80

Losses: at North Carolina 80-64, vs. Valparaiso 81-79 (OT)

No matter how you look at it, JMU has been explosive on the offensive end of the floor through the first nine games of the season. The Dukes are currently No. 1 in scoring out of 363 Division I men’s basketball teams. JMU has scored 100 or more points three times already this season and 90 or more points in six of the nine games. The Dukes are averaging 93.3 points per game as one of only four teams in all of college basketball averaging better than 90 points per game. JMU is No. 2 in the Nation in team field goal percentage at 52.8%. Both JMU and Virginia can shoot the rock from beyond the arc, as the Dukes are 7th at 42.2% from three and the Cavaliers are fourth in the country at 42.3%.

Not many of JMU’s wins have been against strong opponents, but the Dukes did beat South Dakota State, an NCAA Tournament team from last season, by 19 points. JMU’s two losses came at North Carolina and against Valparaiso by two points in overtime on a neutral floor.

JMU has an experienced and veteran-laden roster, as the Dukes returned many key contributors from the team that pulled the upset over UVA last December. Four JMU players are currently averaging in double figures scoring and eight players averaged over seven points per game, as should be expected from the nation’s No. 1 offense.

Graduate guard Takal Molson is the team’s leading scorer at 12.6 points per game and is currently shooting 47.4% from three. Molson is just one of several capable perimeter threats on JMU’s roster. Redshirt sophomore Terrence Edwards is having a breakout season, scoring 12.3 points per game, making 10 of 15 three-point attempts, and is also the team’s leading assist man. Redshirt senior point guard Vado Morse is another capable facilitator and scorer, shooting 39.2% from three and averaging 12.0 points per game. South Dakota State transfer Noah Freidel has not shot the three-ball at a high percentage (28.8%), but that hasn’t hindered his confidence at all, as he leads the Dukes in three-point attempts with 59.

JMU plays small-ball almost exclusively with no players taller than 6’8″ earning significant minutes. The Dukes rotate four players in at the front court positions and all of them are undersized, but Athletic bigs capable of running the floor. Mount St. Mary’s transfer Mezie Offurum leads the way with 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. Offurum, Julien Wooden (9.4 ppg), and Alonzo Sule (8.2 ppg) can all stretch the floor, shooting the three at 40% or better. Justin Amadi is perhaps the only player for JMU who doesn’t shoot the three, but offers reliable front-court play otherwise with 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

JMU’s focus on playing smaller, more athletic bigs allows the Dukes to go all-in on their preferred style of play, which operates in direct contrast to Virginia. JMU extends its defense out beyond the three-point line and aggressively hunts for steals in order to get out in transition. The Dukes currently play the 16th-fastest pace in the country, as compared to the Cavaliers who once again play at one of the slowest paces in the country. Avoiding turnovers and playing good transition defense will be critical for Virginia in this matchup.

Game Notes

JMU earned its first-ever win against Virginia last season, but UVA leads the all-time series 11-1.

Virginia is 7-0 against JMU in games played in Charlottesville.

JMU is the only opponent from the Sun Belt Conference on UVA’s regular season schedule this season.

Virginia owns a 33-9 record against teams who are currently members of the Sun Belt.

UVA is 74-18 all-time against teams in the Commonwealth of Virginia, including wins in 27 of its last 33 games against Virginia opponents.

Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

This is the sixth time in the last nine seasons that the Cavaliers have started a season 7-0.

Prediction

After getting a taste of taking down Virginia for the first time ever last year, the Dukes will be just as motivated to do it again this season and win in Charlottesville for the first time. JMU certainly has the Offensive Firepower to do just that, but this is by far the best defense that JMU has faced this season. Virginia has some sharpening up to do on the defensive end to get up to Tony Bennett’s standards, but the Cavaliers still rank in the top 20 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. This could be a big opportunity for Kadin Shedrick to use his size advantage against a smaller team, but expect UVA to also utilize one of its strongest lineups with Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas in the front court. UVA will rely on its slow pace and strong transition defense to neutralize JMU’s bread-and-butter fast-break points. Virginia avenges last year’s loss in Harrisonburg with a win before taking a much-needed 11-day break to rest and recover before the colossal showdown with Houston on December 17th.

Score Prediction: Virginia 78, JMU 68

