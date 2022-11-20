Virginia Basketball vs. Illinois | Scores and Live Updates

The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) take on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini in the Continental Tire Main Event Championship Game on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UVA knocked off No. 5 Baylor on Friday, while Illinois took down No. 8 UCLA in the semifinals.

The title game will tip off at 3pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below. This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Illinois 40, Virginia 43 | 11:29 2H

Kihei Clark is having a lot of success driving baseline. This time, he gets by Epps, who is forced to foul and Clark makes both free throws. Mayer uses some nice footwork to get around Shedrick for a layup. Virginia forces a few bad misses on three-pointers from Illinois with great defense and solid contests. Both teams aren’t shooting very well, sitting below 40% from the floor.

Illinois 40, Virginia 43 | 11:29 3H

Terrence Shannon steps back into a mid-range jumper and knocks it down. Shedrick slips a screen and gets the ball down low for an easy layup. Coleman Hawkins fakes a handoff and fools Gardner and Shedrick, as neither tags Hawkins, who glides to the rim uncontested for a layup. Shedrick is fouled and goes 1/2 from the line. Illinois breaks down the Virginia defense and uses some nice ball movement to find Hawkins for an open three from the right wing. Reece Beekman has the answer on the other end with a pull-up three-pointer from the top of the key.

Illinois 38, Virginia 41 | 15:17 2H

Clark drives baseline and dishes to Gardner in the paint for a two-handed slam. Shedrick uses a great move in the post to get around Shannon, who is forced to pick up his second personal foul to avoid the layup. Shedrick makes both free throws and UVA goes in front 33-31. Beekman jumps a passing lane and takes it the other way. Gardner has his layup blocked in transition, but Shedrick is there for the rebound and dunk. Illinois calls timeout as UVA goes on a 6-0 run to start the second half.

Illinois 31, Virginia 35 | 18:32 2H

Terrence Shannon vs. Reece Beekman will be a matchup to watch all game long. Shannon gets the better of Beekman this time, drawing a foul, but he misses both free throws. Franklin Pokes the ball Loose and Virginia takes it on the fastbreak, eventually resulting in a couple of free throws for Jayden Gardner, and he makes one of two. Coleman Hawkins gets a very lucky bounce as his three-pointer hits every part of the rim and the backboard before falling in. Reece Beekman is called for his second personal foul on a charge. Illinois takes a 31-29 lead into the Halftime break.

Illinois 31, Virginia 29 | 0:41 1H

Terrence Shannon gets an extra possession for Illinois as he Pokes the ball off of Vander Plas and out of bounds. Skyy Clark cashes in with the three-pointer. Vander Plas misses a three-pointer and then Sencire Harris is fouled on the other end, making one of two free throws. Gardner gets around Mayer inside and finishes the open layup. Gardner is hacked in the lane with no call and Illinois takes it the other way and Shannon passes to Harris for a transition layup. Beekman pump fakes out of a three and drives to the basket late in the shot clock, drawing a foul. He makes both free throws. Epps uses a nice hesitation move to get by Clark and drives to the basket for an easy layup. Gardner grabs an Offensive rebound and gets the putback to go off the glass plus the foul. Gardner completes the three-point play at the free throw line to tie the game. Melendez cuts to the basket and gets the feed from Shannon, finishing the dunk. Beekman gets an Offensive board and drives to the basket, finishing at the rim plus the foul.

Illinois 28, Virginia 28 | 3:30 1H

Epps uses a screen to find a lane and then hits a floater. UVA gets a couple of Offensive rebounds on a single possession and Francisco Caffaro finally lays it up and in. Kihei Clark knocks down a three-pointer from the left wing. Epps works around a screen and hits another floater off the glass. Clark drives the baseline and sends a great bounce pass to the corner to McKneely, who hits the triple. Shannon gets Underneath Beekman on a back-cut and lays it in. Shedrick is whistled for his second personal foul on another Offensive foul.

Illinois 18, Virginia 19 | 7:33 1H

UVA goes small with Ben Vander Plas as the tallest player on the floor. Jayden Gardner draws a foul inside and makes one of two free throws. Jayden Epps shakes Clark and gets inside for a layup. Isaac McKneely checks into the game. Melendez hits a catch-and-shoot three from the left wing, his second three-pointer of the game. Illinois takes a 12-11 lead.

Illinois 12, Virginia 11 | 11:37 1H

Kihei Clark splashes a corner three just 12 seconds into the game to get the scoring started. UVA gets a stop and then Clark gets Loose inside with a fake and finishes the open Lefty layup and Virginia takes a quick 5-0 lead. Illinois gets on the board as RJ Melendez hits a corner three. Kadin Shedrick is whistled for an Offensive foul as he elbowed an Illinois player. The refs review the play and assess a flagrant 1 foul to Shedrick. Skyy Clark goes to the free throw line and hits both free throws to tie the game at 5-5. Kihei Clark beats his man off the dribble and finishes a reverse layup – he has scored each of Virginia’s first 7 points. Matthew Mayer cuts backdoor and Shannon finds him for an open layup. Armaan Franklin has the answer as he picks up from where he left off on Friday night and drains his first three-point attempt.

Illinois 7, Virginia 10 | 15:24 1H