Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-1 ACC) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5, 0-2 ACC) in a New Year’s Eve ACC battle on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 36 | 7:25 2H

No one boxes out Ryan Dunn, who flies in and slams home a putback dunk off a missed three from Franklin. Vander Plas has his layup attempt blocked, but the basket counts for goaltending. Deebo Coleman spins past McKneely and scores off the glass. UVA forces a turnover and Clark gets a runout opportunity, using a sweet up-and-under move to score a reverse layup.

Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 36 | 7:25 2H

Reece Beekman steals the ball and feeds to Jayden Gardner, who throws down a thunderous dunk in transition, a rare dunk for Gardner. Shedrick is fouled and knocks down a pair of free throws. Georgia Tech finally gets on the board as Ja’von Franklin gets Shedrick to bite on a pump fake and hits off the glass plus a foul on Shedrick, his third personal. Franklin completes the three-point play. Sturdivant throws a long pass to an open Howard under the basket and Howard finishes the layup. Gardner stops the 5-0 Georgia Tech run with a baseline jumper. A tough sequence for Isaac McKneely, who throws a bad pass that gets picked off by Ja’von Franklin, who takes it the other way for a layup plus a foul on McKneely.

Virginia 54, Georgia Tech 34 | 11:42 2H

Shedrick draws an Offensive foul by taking yet another high shot, this time getting elbowed in the neck. Franklin misses a three but Shedrick is able to tap in the putback off the glass plus a foul. Shedrick completes the three-point play. Kihei Clark Picks Kyle Sturdivant’s pocket and takes it the other way for an easy layup. Clark penetrates inside and kicks out to Reece Beekman for an open three and Beekman swishes it. Jayden Gardner sinks a mid-range jumper. Clark intercepts Lance Terry’s pass and Virginia scores again on the other end as Gardner hits a hook shot in the paint. It’s a Cavalanche as Virginia is now on a 21-0 run and leads 48-25. Josh Pastner calls timeout.

Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 25 | 15:55 2H

UVA gets a stop and then Isaac McKneely sends a great pass to Clark for a corner three. Virginia forces a Georgia Tech turnover giving the ball back to the Cavaliers, who can hold for the last shot. Clark repays the favor to McKneely, feeding the true freshman on the right wing and McKneely splashes another three-pointer just before the end of the first half. UVA ends the half on a 9-0 run and has its largest lead of the game at 36-25 at halftime. The Cavaliers hadn’t hit more than six three-pointers in any of their last eight games. UVA knocked down eight Threes in the first half against Georgia Tech.

Virginia 36, ​​Georgia Tech 25 | Halftime

Scroll to Continue

Gardner is called for his second foul and Jalon Moore hits both free throws. Virginia turns it over for the second possession in a row, but Kihei Clark gets it right back as he intercepts a pass at mid-court and then feeds to Armaan Franklin on the right wing for his third three-pointer of the game. That’s Virginia’s sixth three-pointer of the first half, a great sign for the Cavaliers, who have struggled from beyond the arc over the last several games. UVA is 6/13 from three so far today.

Virginia 30, Georgia Tech 25 | 45.5 1H

The Cavaliers have gone cold offensively, going more than four minutes since their last points, and Georgia Tech is heating up as Miles Kelly drains a three-pointer. UVA uses some nice ball movement to produce an open corner three for Reece Beekman, who knocks it down to end Virginia’s scoring drought. Jayden Gardner comes up with a Steal and feeds the ball ahead to Kihei Clark, who draws a foul in transition and goes 1/2 from the free throw line. Vander Plas draws a charge for the second time today. Howard collects an air-ball three-point attempt and lays it in. Miles Kelly knocks down another three-pointer and Georgia Tech is back within two points. Gardner gets the ball in the paint and uses a nice rip through move and sinks a short floater to stop the Georgia Tech run.

Virginia 27, Georgia Tech 23 | 2:58 1H

Ben Vander Plas swats the ball away from Deivon Smith and takes it the other way and draws a foul on Smith. Vander Plas makes 1/2 free throws. Virginia gets a stop and then Isaac McKneely knocks down a catch-and-shoot triple from the corner, UVA’s fourth three-pointer of the game. Beekman turns the ball over as Miles Kelly steals the ball from him and takes it the other way, finishing strong at the rim plus a foul on Shedrick. Kelly completes the three-point play. Kadin Shedrick Picks up his second foul while trying to get an Offensive rebound and Shedrick is pulled from the game.

Virginia 21, Georgia Tech 15 | 7:15 1H

Shedrick is too late to recover after hedging a screen and Rodney Howard gets free Underneath for a layup. Shedrick makes up for it on the next play, receiving a nice pass from Gardner for an open dunk. Franklin is called for a blocking foul and Deebo Coleman goes to the line and makes 1/2 free throws. Kihei Clark splashes a three-pointer while fading away on the left wing. Howard gets Loose down low again for a layup. Reece Beekman gets free around a screen and no one picks him up, streaking to the basket for an uncontested layup. Beekman has looked pretty good so far with his movement. He sat out of UVA’s last game against Albany as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury.

Virginia 17, Georgia Tech 12 | 11:52 1H

Jayden Gardner splashes a mid-range jumper from the left elbow on the first possession of the game to get the scoring started. Lance Terry drives to the basket and scores off the glass to get the Yellow Jackets on the board. Kadin Shedrick passes out to Armaan Franklin for a corner three and Franklin splashes it. Franklin comes up with a Steal and starts a fast break for UVA. Clark eventually gives it back to Franklin, who splashes the transition three-pointer. Kyle Sturdivant hits a fadeaway jumper inside. Georgia Tech gets a stop and then Deebo Coleman hits a deep three-pointer from the right wing. Clark sends a beautiful no-look bounce pass down low to Gardner for an easy layup.