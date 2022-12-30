Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers will be spending New Year’s Eve, or at least part of it, in Atlanta as they wrap up 2022 with a conference battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at noon. UVA will be looking to win its tenth-straight game in the series against Georgia Tech, while the Yellow Jackets are in search of their first ACC win since March.

Read on for a full preview of Virginia at Georgia Tech, including details on the game, an opponent Scouting report, game notes, and a score prediction.

