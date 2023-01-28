Virginia Basketball vs. Boston College | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (10-11, 4-6 ACC) in an ACC basketball matchup on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Boston College 25, Virginia 33 | 3:14 1H

Virginia goes small again with Gardner and Vander Plas and Quinten Post immediately takes advantage, scoring off the glass over the top of the double team of Gardner and Vander Plas. Ben Vander Plas backs down Aligbe, who tries to draw a charge with a flop, but gets no call and Vander Plas scores easily at the rim with his left hand. Franklin keeps alive an Offensive rebound off of a missed three from Clark and the ball eventually comes back to Franklin, who is fouled shooting a three-pointer by Ashton-Langford. Franklin makes all three free throws and the Cavaliers have their largest lead of the game at six points. Clark chases down a long Offensive rebound and kicks to Jayden Gardner, who hits his patented fadeaway baseline jumper. Virginia is on another 7-0 run and leads 33-25 with 3:14 to go until halftime.

