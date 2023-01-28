Virginia Basketball vs. Boston College | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (10-11, 4-6 ACC) in an ACC basketball matchup on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Boston College 25, Virginia 33 | 3:14 1H

Virginia goes small again with Gardner and Vander Plas and Quinten Post immediately takes advantage, scoring off the glass over the top of the double team of Gardner and Vander Plas. Ben Vander Plas backs down Aligbe, who tries to draw a charge with a flop, but gets no call and Vander Plas scores easily at the rim with his left hand. Franklin keeps alive an Offensive rebound off of a missed three from Clark and the ball eventually comes back to Franklin, who is fouled shooting a three-pointer by Ashton-Langford. Franklin makes all three free throws and the Cavaliers have their largest lead of the game at six points. Clark chases down a long Offensive rebound and kicks to Jayden Gardner, who hits his patented fadeaway baseline jumper. Virginia is on another 7-0 run and leads 33-25 with 3:14 to go until halftime.

Boston College 25, Virginia 33 | 3:14 1H

Beekman drives baseline and throws a low pass to the corner to Armaan Franklin, who goes down to catch the pass and then elevates and drains the three-pointer, capping a 7-0 run for Virginia. Quinten Post checks into the game, which elicits a groan from the UVA fans at JPJ. Kadin Shedrick gets his first crack at guarding Post and does a standup job, holding the line and forcing a Boston College shot-clock violation. The Eagles pay the Cavaliers back on the other end and force a shot-clock violation of their own, as UVA passed up on a couple of decent looks and then couldn’t generate another one. Reece Beekman throws a beautiful half-court lob to Ryan Dunn, who flies in from the baseline and throws down with his second slam dunk of the first half. Boston College gets a multiple Offensive rebounds to extend a possession that lasts nearly a minute and ends with DeMarr Langford hitting a contested fadeaway jumper. UVA turns the ball over and it looked like Bickerstaff had a free bucket in transition, but Ryan Dunn once again flexes his insane athleticism, Chasing Bickerstaff down and rejecting his shot out of bounds.

Boston College 23, Virginia 26 | 6:12 1H

Out of the timeout, Boston College runs an inbounds play for Mason Madsen, who hits a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing. Isaac McKneely answers with a driving layup on the other end. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and makes a big play, rejecting TJ Bickerstaff at the rim at the end of the shot clock. McKneely’s three is off the mark but Ryan Dunn is in the game and times his jump perfectly to send in a thunderous putback jam. Dunn has started to show a prowess for putback dunks and the UVA fans at JPJ are certainly here for it.

Boston College 21, Virginia 21 | 9:53 1H

After both teams come up empty on their first two possessions, Makai Ashton-Langford knifes his way inside for a layup off the glass for the game’s first bucket. Armaan Franklin uses a sweet hesitation move to get by his defender on the baseline for a layup to get the Cavaliers on the board. Ben Vander Plas is tasked with guarding the seven-footer Quinten Post and he is winning the Matchup so far, as Post has already turned the ball over three times, including two traveling violations. Vander Plas throws a cross-court pass to Kihei Clark, who drains the open corner three. Post draws a foul on Franklin down low and makes both free throws. Reece Beekman pump fakes, steps inside the three-point arc and hits the long two-point jumper. Post draws another foul, this time on Vander Plas, and makes both free throws. Vander Plas is replaced by Francisco Caffaro. Clark blows by his defender and slams on the brakes, drawing a foul on Ashton-Langford, his second personal. Clark makes both free throws. Quinten Post goes to work on Caffaro in the paint and is able to score with a short hook shot. Jayden Gardner gets on the board with a short jumper in the lane and Virginia has made its last four shots. Post scores again as he gets past Caffaro for a layup. Post is officially on fire – he knocks down a triple from the top of the key and has 11 of Boston College’s 13 points just five minutes into the game. Reece Beekman answers with a mid-range jumper, but Quinten Post has yet another bucket in him, sinking a second-straight three-pointer and he is now up to 14 points. Gardner jumps a passing lane and takes it the other way for a transition layup. Prince Aligbe shakes Gardner with a crossover move and hits an open mid-range jumper. Gardner chases down a long rebound off of a missed Beekman three and hits the open free-throw-line jumper. Beekman is called for a foul and more than eight minutes into the game, we have reached the first media timeout.