Virginia Basketball vs. Albany | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) host the Albany Great Danes (5-9, 0-0 America East) in the final non-conference game of the regular season on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with play-by-play, score updates, and live analysis for the game below.

The page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Note: Reece Beekman has been ruled out of tonight’s game. Isaac McKneely slides into his spot at guard, making his first career start. Ben Vander Plas is also starting over Kadin Shedrick at center. Read more here: Reece Beekman OUT for Virginia vs. Albany, McKneely and Vander Plas Starting

Current Score: Albany 24, Virginia 38 | 17:56 2H

Isaac McKneely gets the scoring started by driving inside and elevating for a short floater, continuing Virginia’s now 13-0 run. Virginia forces its second shot-clock violation of the game. McKneely comes up with a steal, which leads to a wide open corner three for Armaan Franklin in transition. Albany calls timeout as UVA has taken a 14-point lead early in the second half.

Albany 24, Virginia 38 | 17:56 2H

Kihei Clark is feeling it. He drives inside and dishes a sweet pass between two Albany Defenders to Jayden Gardner for an easy layup. Albany doesn’t get a shot off on the last possession and Virginia takes a 33-24 lead into halftime. UVA closes the first half on an 11-0 run and Albany goes scoreless over the last 5:15 of the half.

Albany 24, Virginia 33 | Halftime

The Cavaliers commit a shot-clock violation of their own on their next offensive possession as Gardner is unable to get his fadeaway jumper off in time. Virginia ends a near-three-minute scoring drought as Armaan Franklin drives inside and uses some nice footwork to score off the glass plus a foul. He makes the ensuing free throw. Clark Pokes the ball away from Edmead in the back-court and strolls to the basket for the easy layup. Clark steals the ball from Edmead AGAIN just seconds later, scoring again and JPJ erupts as Virginia goes on a 9-0 run fueled by Clark’s back-to-back Pickpocket plays. Albany calls timeout with one minute left in the first half as UVA leads by seven.

Scroll to Continue

Albany 24, Virginia 31 | 1:02 1H

Armaan Franklin’s defender gets stuck under a screen and Franklin drains the pull-up three-pointer from the left wing to end Albany’s run coming out of the timeout. Shedrick comes up with the Steal and triggers a fast-break. Clark gives it back to Shedrick, who is fouled in transition and makes both free throws to put UVA back on top. Franklin is fouled after collecting a defensive rebound and goes to the free throw line as Virginia is in the bonus. Franklin makes both free throws. Beagle backs down Shedrick and hits with his jump-hook again, this time with his right hand. Clark tries to steal the ball from Beagle as he starts to work on Shedrick in the post, but Beagle quickly fires a pass to Davis, who hits his second three of the game. Virginia has an answer on the other end as Clark dishes to Shedrick down low for an open dunk. UVA plays fantastic individual and team defense and forces a shot-clock violation. The game remains tied at 24-24 with less than four minutes to play in the first half.

Albany 24, Virginia 24 | 3:40 1H

Albany’s 6’10” freshman Jonathan Beagle backs down the smaller Vander Plas and gets his left jump-hook to fall with a soft touch. Isaac McKneely drives on Da’Kquan Davis and finishes through contact off the glass plus a foul. McKneely completes the three-point play at the free throw line. Gardner loses Trey Hutcheson on the pick-and-roll and Hutcheson knocks down an open three-pointer from the corner off the feed from Davis. Albany gets a stop and then Davis hits a three- pointer of his own to put the Danes back in front 17-15. Davis drives inside and hits a high-arcing floater. Albany is on an 8-0 run and leads 19-15. Tony Bennett calls timeout.

Albany 19, Virginia 15 | 7:56 1H

Kihei Clark fouls Malik Edmead on a long jumper and Edmead makes both free throws. Edmead slams on the breaks and pulls up for a wide open jumper to get the Danes back within one. Taine Murray checks into the game and brings the ball up the floor – there is no true point guard on the floor right now as Isaac McKneely and Armaan Franklin are the other guards. Patel uses a great up-and-under move to score the reverse layup off the glass. That’s a 6-0 run for Albany to take the lead. Franklin’s open three rims out but the ball comes right to Gardner for the easy put-back. Franklin comes around Shedrick’s screen and hits a long jumper from just inside the three-point line.

Albany 9, Virginia 12 | 10:51 1H

Gerald Drumgoole pulls up and hits a heavily contested jumper from the right elbow to get the scoring started. Jayden Gardner gets UVA on the board with a baseline jumper. Kihei Clark uses a nice hesitation move to get inside before Bouncing a pass down to Gardner for an easy layup. Sarju Patel is fouled by Ben Vander Plas and makes one of two free throws. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and makes an immediate impact, tapping in a missed jumper from Armaan Franklin. After a couple of empty trips for both teams, Jayden Gardner pulls up late in the shot clock and hits a free throw-line jumper.